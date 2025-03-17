BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU Athletics and Our Lady of the Lake Health present the 2025 season debut of The Jay Johnson Show tonight at 6 p.m. CT.

The Jay Johnson Show, a weekly one-hour radio call-in program, is broadcast live from TJ Ribs Restaurant on South Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge.

The Jay Johnson Show is hosted by the “Voice of the Tigers” Chris Blair, and it airs on selected LSU Sports Radio Network stations, including network flagship WDGL-FM 98.1 in Baton Rouge.

The show can also be heard free at www.LSUsports.net/live.

Fans are invited to call in at (800) 315-8255, submit questions to @LSUradio on X, and submit questions on the LSU Sports Mobile App.

More details about the show may be found at www.LSUsports.net/coachesshows.