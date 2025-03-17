Gymnastics Earns No. 2 Seed in 2025 SEC Gymnastics Championship

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team (11-2, 7-1 SEC) claimed the No. 2 seed in the 2025 SEC Gymnastics Championship, announced by the league on Monday.

Seeding for the SEC Gymnastics Championships is based on final regular-season Team National Qualifying Scores (NQS). No. 2 LSU owns an NQS of 198.005 entering this weekend.

The championships consist of a one-day, two session format between the top eight teams in the conference. The ninth-place team does not qualify for the championships, which is Arkansas this year.

The 2025 SEC Gymnastics Championships will take place on Saturday, March 22 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Session I will feature seeds 5-8 at 2:30 p.m. CT, and Session II will feature seeds 1-4 at 7 p.m. CT. Both sessions of the championships will air live on SEC Network.



No. 5 Kentucky, No. 6 Georgia, No. 7 Auburn and No. 8 Alabama make up the bottom four seeds who will compete in the first session of the day on Saturday.

The No. 2 Tigers will appear in the night session with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 3 Florida and No. 4 Missouri. LSU will start the meet on bars and rotate in Olympic order to beam and floor before finishing on vault.

The Tigers took home a share of the 2025 SEC Regular Season Title for the first time since 2018 as they will look to defend last year’s SEC Championship title this weekend. LSU owns five SEC Championship titles in program history, including the inaugural conference title in 1981, three consecutive titles in 2017, 2018 2019, and last year’s 2024 title.

2025 SEC Gymnastics Championship Seeding: