BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU outfielder Derek Curiel was named on Monday the Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Week by the league office.

Curiel shared the honor with pitcher Andreas Alvarez of Auburn.

Curiel helped lead LSU to four straight wins, including an SEC sweep over Missouri, as he hit .571 (8-for-14) in four games with two doubles, one triple, four RBI and six runs. The Tigers’ lead-off hitter, Curiel also walked twice and was hit by a pitch, and he posted a .647 on-base percentage.

He batted .455 (5-for-11) in the Missouri series with one triple, three RBI, four runs and a .571 on-base percentage. His three-run triple in the fourth inning on Friday broke a 2-2 tie and gave LSU a lead it would not relinquish.

Curiel is No. 1 in the SEC this season in batting average (.451), hits (32) and walks (23), and he is No. 2 in the league in on-base percentage (.598). He is the only LSU player to have reached base safely in all 21 games this season.