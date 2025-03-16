A Pair of Round Trippers by Bergeron Highlights No. 4 LSU’s 8-2 Win Over No. 23 Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. – Catcher Maci Bergeron had a career day with two home runs and five RBI, and the fourth-ranked LSU Tigers swept No. 23 Kentucky after winning the series finale, 8-2 on Sunday afternoon at Tiger Park.

LSU (27-1, 3-0 SEC) sweeps Kentucky (17-10, 3-3 SEC) in its SEC opening series for the second consecutive season and improves to 50-19 in the all-time series.

For just the second time this season, LSU was outhit by its opponent (9-6). Still, the Tigers’ hits were timely and lethal, highlighted by two late homers by Bergeron and utility player Tori Edwards in the sixth inning. Bergeron was 2-for-4 at the plate, with both hits leaving the ballpark, bringing her total to seven home runs this season. Edwards belted her team-leading 11th homer this season. Infielder Avery Hodge had a 2-for-3 outing, marking her sixth time in eight games that the junior transfer has registered multiple hits.

“Three total and two three-run home runs this weekend is pretty incredible,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “Really incredible performance by Maci [Bergeron]. After the game as a team, we discussed that this is something she has worked hard for two and a half years now. She conducts herself like a professional in practice. She has worked for this moment and is deserving of moments like this. Incredible weekend for Maci.”

Pitcher Sydney Berzon moves to 12-0 on the season after working her 11th complete game, where she fanned four batters and allowed nine hits, two runs and one walk. Berzon picked up all three wins in the series and had a 0.91 ERA as she surrendered only two earned runs and had nine strikeouts in 15.1 innings pitched.

“The defense did well,” said Coach Torina. “I think Sydney needs people to play defense behind her. She throws a ton of ground balls. Our defense played well behind her all weekend long. They are a big reason we were able to come away with this sweep.”

UK’s pitcher Julie Kelley (3-2) received the loss in the circle. Kelly had the Wildcats’ only strikeout of the day and gave up three runs (one unearned) on two hits and walked two batters.

The Tigers scored at the bottom of the first when Edwards’ groundout scored infielder Danieca Coffey, who drew a leadoff walk. In the third, Coffey led off the inning with a double, and two batters later, Bergeron smacked her second homer of the series to give LSU a 3-0 lead.

Kentucky crossed a run in the top of the fourth, but LSU got it back in the bottom half after scoring on a throwing error with the bases loaded to keep its three-run lead, 4-1 after four innings.

After a scoreless fifth inning, LSU blew the game open in the sixth with four runs on three hits, including back-to-back home runs from Bergeron and Edwards. Bergeron hit her second three-run shot of the weekend, and Edwards had the finishing touches with a solo shot to right center, extending the Tigers’ lead to 8-1.

Kentucky’s infielder Ally Hutchins had a leadoff single in the seventh and scored on infielder Lauryn Borzilleri’s double to put another run on the board, but Berzon struck out the next batter, caught a comeback liner, and the final batter grounded out to the shortstop to end the game with an 8-2 victory.

Up Next

LSU travels to Athens, Ga. For a three-game series at No. 13 Georgia on March 21-23 at Jack Turner Softball Stadium.

