Tigers Complete SEC Sweep with 10-5 Win over Missouri

BATON ROUGE, La. – Designated hitter Ethan Frey tied his career high with three hits Sunday, and he drove in a pair of runs as top-ranked LSU recorded a 10-5 win over Missouri in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU, which has won 15 straight games, improved to 20-1 overall and 3-0 in the SEC, while Missouri dropped to 8-11 and 0-3.

LSU opened SEC play with a three-game sweep for the first time since 2019, when the Tigers swept Kentucky in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers’ 15-game win streak is their longest since the 2017 team won 17 in a row from May 11 through June 17.

“Ethan was clutch today, big hits, executed a hit and run,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I thought he was great, and that’s a guy that wasn’t even in the lineup yesterday.”

Frey was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Sunday as LSU collected 14 hits, including five doubles and one homer. Rightfielder Jake Brown launched a two-run homer in the first inning – his first dinger of the year – and shortstop Steven Milam contributed two hits and two RBI.

Left-hander Conner Ware (3-0) was LSU’s winning pitcher for the second day in a row, as he entered the game in the fourth inning in relief of starter Chase Shores. Ware worked 0.2 inning with no hits, no walks and on strikeout.

“Conner Ware coming back on back-to-back days was big, as left-handed heavy as Missouri is,” Johnson said.

LSU also received an excellent relief outing from freshman right-hander Mavrick Rizy, who pitched 2.0 innings and allowed one run on no hits with one walk and one strikeout. Right-hander Zac Cowan pitched the final 2.1 innings, limiting Missouri to one run on two hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Missouri starting pitcher Kadden Drew (2-1) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered four runs on four hits in 2.0 innings with one walk and two strikeouts.

“In the SEC, you’re playing some better opponents that make the game harder,” Johnson explained. “So, you get challenged, and what’s important is how you respond to those challenges. I thought our team showed up, and that’s my big takeaway from the weekend. If these guys show up in that way, we’ll be in every game that we play.”