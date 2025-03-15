Tigers Take SEC Thriller Versus Missouri, 7-6

BATON ROUGE, La. – Third baseman Michael Braswell III drove in three runs Saturday night, and right-hander Casan Evans earned his fourth save of the season, as top-ranked LSU posted a 7-6 win over Missouri in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU, which won its 14th straight game, improved to 19-1 overall and 2-0 in the SEC, while Missouri dropped to 8-9 and 0-2.

LSU’s 14-game win streak is its longest since the 2017 Tigers won 17 in a row from May 11 through June 17.

LSU and Missouri conclude their series at 1 p.m. CT Sunday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Braswell was 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBI, as he produced bunts that scored runs from third base in the second and fourth innings to go along with a run-scoring single in the fifth.

“There are a lot of ways to affect winning,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson, “and the plays Michael made tonight both at the plate and at third base ultimately proved to be the difference in the game. He executed a suicide squeeze and a safety squeeze, and he had a big two-out, two-strike hit after a couple of two-strike foul balls.”

Left-hander Conner Ware (2-0) earned the relief win, entering the game in the fourth inning and firing 1.1 scoreless frames. Ware allowed no hits and no walks while recording two strikeouts.

Ware followed LSU starter Anthony Eyanson, who pitched the first 3.2 innings. Relievers William Schmidt and DJ Primeaux followed Ware and combined to record five outs before turning the game over to Evans.

Evans logged his fourth save of the season, working the final 2.1 innings and limiting Missouri to no runs on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

“I loved our poised and our pitching tonight,” Johnson said. “It wasn’t perfect, but I was really proud of what all of our pitchers did. I’m super proud of all of those guys.”

Rightfielder Josh Pearson gave LSU a 2-0 lead in the first-inning with a two-run homer, his third dinger of the season. First baseman Jared Jones delivered a two-run single for the Tigers to highlight a three-run fourth inning.

Missouri starting pitcher Wil Libbert (1-2) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered six runs on four hits in 3.2 innings with two walks and no strikeouts.