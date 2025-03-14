Sandy Bertman, Wife of LSU Legend Skip Bertman, Passes Away at Age 87

BATON ROUGE, La. – Sandy Bertman, the wife of legendary LSU baseball coach and athletics director Skip Bertman, passed away Thursday night in Baton Rouge. She was 87 years old.

A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Sandra Schwartz was working as a teacher in 1961 at Madie Ives Elementary School in Miami, Fla., when she met fellow faculty member Stanley “Skip” Bertman.

The couple was engaged three months later and married on February 11, 1962.

Through 63 years of marriage, Skip and Sandy Bertman raised four daughters, Jan, Jodi, Lisa and Lori, and became loving grandparents to Sophie, Isaac, Sam and Ezra.

Sandy was a tremendous source of strength and support for Skip during his remarkable tenures as LSU baseball coach (1984-2001) and athletics director (2001-08).

Sandy was preceded in death by her daughter, Dr. Lisa Jo Bertman Pate, who passed away in 2012 after battling cancer.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 19, from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. at the United Jewish Congregation synagogue, 3354 Kleinert Avenue in Baton Rouge.

A service celebrating Sandy’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the synagogue, with a reception to follow.