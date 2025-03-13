Missouri Tigers (8-8, 0-0 SEC) at No. 1 LSU Tigers (17-1, 0-0 SEC)

DATES/TIMES

• Friday, March 14 @ now 4:30 p.m. CT

• Saturday, March 15 @ 6 p.m. CT

• Sunday, March 16 @ 1 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 1 D1 Baseball; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 USA Today

• Missouri – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• The games will be streamed live on SEC Network +

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. MISSOURI

• LSU has an all-time record of 20-4 versus Missouri in a series that began in 1986 … in the teams’ most recent meeting, LSU won two of three games last season (April 19-21) over Mizzou in Columbia, Mo. … this weekend marks Missouri’s first visit to Baton Rouge since 2022, when LSU swept three games, and all three games were decided by two runs or less … since Mizzou joined the SEC beginning with the 2013 season, LSU owns a 18-4 mark in the series … LSU held a 13-0 edge in the overall series before Mizzou posted its first victory over the Bayou Bengals in 2018, a 12-6 win in Baton Rouge.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1

LSU – So. RH Kade Anderson (3-0, 2.08 ERA, 21.2, 6 BB, 37 SO)

Missouri – Sr. LH Ian Lohse (0-2, 5.12 ERA, 19.1 IP, 4 BB, 26 SO)

Game 2

LSU – Jr. RH Anthony Eyanson (3-0, 3.00 ERA, 24.0, 5 BB, 35 SO)

Missouri – Fr. LH Wil Libbert (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 13.1, 9 BB, 12 SO)

Game 3

LSU – So. RH Chase Shores (4-0, 3.15 ERA, 20.0 IP, 7 BB, 22 SO)

Missouri – Jr. LH Kadden Drew (2-0, 3.43 ERA, 21.0 IP, 7 BB, 15 SO)

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“We’re looking forward to this weekend. The SEC is a big reason why players choose to come to LSU, and SEC Baseball is one of the greatest challenges in college athletics. I think our team has the talent and make-up to meet that challenge, and I’m really excited to dive into it with them.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• LSU has won 12 straight games, marking the Tigers’ longest win streak since February 26 through March 18, 2023, when they captured 13 games in a row … LSU is hitting .361 as a team during its current 12-game win streak with 34 doubles, one triple, 23 homers and 135 runs (an average of 11.3 runs per game) … the LSU pitching staff has limited its opponents to a .207 cumulative batting average over the last 12 games … LSU leads the SEC in cumulative team batting average (.346) entering this weekend’s series vs. Missouri.

• Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson turned in a remarkable outing last Saturday versus North Alabama, recording a career-high 15 strikeouts in 7.0 innings in the Tigers’ 6-2 victory … the 15 Ks marked the most recorded by an LSU pitcher since June 24, 2023, when Ty Floyd posted 17 strikeouts in Game 1 of the College World Series Finals vs. Florida … Eyanson limited North Alabama to two runs on two hits with two walks in the seven-inning outing, firing 95 pitches … after allowing the two runs and two hits in the first inning, he blanked UNA over the next six innings without allowing a hit … Eyanson struck out seven consecutive hitters from the first through third innings, and he retired 13 straight hitters from the third through the end of the seventh inning … he struck out the side in the seventh to complete his outing … Eyanson improved to 3-0 this season, and he has logged 35 strikeouts in 24.0 innings.

• Junior first baseman Jared Jones is hitting .510 (25-for-49) during LSU’s 12-game win streak with seven doubles, six homers and 24 RBI … Jones is batting .448 (30-for-67) on the year with eight doubles, seven homers, 28 RBI and 24 runs scored … he now has 49 career homers, which is tied with Albert Belle (1985-87) for No. 8 on the LSU all-time homers list.

• Sophomore shortstop Steven Milam is hitting .488 (21-for-43) during LSU’s 12-game win streak with four doubles, four homers, 17 RBI and 17 runs … he enters the Missouri series riding a 12-game reached base streak.Freshman outfielder Derek Curiel is batting .474 (18-for-38) during LSU’s 12-game win streak with six doubles, one triple, 17 walks, 20 runs and a .643 on-base percentage … Curiel is the only LSU player to have reached base safely in all 18 games this season … the Tigers’ lead-off hitter, he is batting a team-high .450 on the year with seven doubles, one triple, one homer, 16 RBI, 24 runs and a team-high .602 on-base percentage.

• Senior outfielder/DH Josh Pearson’s grand slam in Sunday’s win over North Alabama marked the first grand slam of his four-year LSU career … Pearson’s grand slam was the first by an LSU player since May 22, 2024, when Tommy White blasted a grand slam versus Kentucky at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala. … Josh Pearson and John Pearson each homered in last Friday’s win over North Alabama, becoming the first brothers to homer in the same game for LSU since Clay and Will Harris homered versus Rice on April 6, 2005 … Josh Pearson is hitting .379 (11-for-29) with four doubles, two homers and 12 RBI during LSU’s 12-game win streak.

• Sophomore outfielder Jake Brown is hitting .387 (12-for-31) during the 12-game win streak with two doubles, nine RBI and eight runs … junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson is hitting .366 (15-for-41) over the past 12 games with two doubles, five homers, 15 RB and 16 runs … junior infielder Tanner Reaves is batting .360 (9-for-25) during the win streak with three doubles, two homers, nine RBI and eight runs; Reaves blasted a grand slam in Tuesday’s win over Xavier.

• The Tigers’ pitching staff recorded 20 strikeouts in last Saturday’s win over North Alabama – 15 by RHP Anthony Eyanson and five by RHP Zac Cowan – marking the most Ks posted by LSU in a game since it logged 20 Ks on March 6, 2024, at Southeastern Louisiana.

ABOUT MISSOURI

• Missouri is 8-8 this season, and it is No. 11 in the SEC in team batting average with a .301 mark … Mizzou has 17 homers and 26 steals in 32 attempts … the Missouri pitching staff is No. 16 in the SEC with a 6.20 cumulative ERA, and it has recorded 145 strikeouts in 138.0 innings.

• Mizzou head coach Kerrick Jackson is in his second year at the helm of the program … Jackson worked as Southern University’s head coach in Baton Rouge from 2018-20, and he led the Jaguars to a berth in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

• Missouri is led at the plate by OF/INF Cayden Nicoletto, who is hitting .422 with three doubles, one triple, two homers and 10 RBI … C/INF Mateo Serna is batting .328 on the year with team highs of four doubles, three homers and 19 RBI.