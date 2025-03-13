vs. No. 23 Kentucky

Kentucky had won seven in a row, including a sweep over Missouri Lexington to open its SEC schedule, but it fell to No. 16 Virginia Tech, 2-0, in its midweek game on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats have a .312 batting average on 196 hits and 156 runs scored. UK likes to play the short game, leading the SEC with 20 sacrifice bunts. Outfielder Peyton Plotts leads the offense with a .364 batting average on 28 hits, 15 extra-base hits and 26 RBI.

Kentucky has a 2.75 ERA with 113 strikeouts in 153.0 innings this season. Pitcher Sarah Haendiges (4-2) has a staff-low 1.56 ERA and a staff-high 43 strikeouts in 36.0 innings pitched. Pitcher Alexia Lacatena is 6-1 in the circle and has two shutouts and 29 strikeouts in 46.1 innings.