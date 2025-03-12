Funeral Services Set for Former LSU Football Player Marc Boutte

BATON ROUGE – Funeral services have been set for former LSU football standout Marc Boutte, who passed away last week.

Services for Boutte will be held on Saturday, March 15 in Lake Charles at the Combre Funeral Home located at 1200 Mill Street. Visitation will take place from 9 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Boutte, a native of Lake Charles, La., was a four-year letterwinner for the Tigers from 1988-91, earning first-team All-SEC honors as a junior in 1990 followed by second-team accolades as a senior in 1991.

Boutte appeared in 44 games during his LSU career, starting 32 times on the defensive line. He finished his career with 245 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. He was named one of three permanent team captains for the Tigers as both a junior and senior.

During his All-SEC season in 1990, Boutte had 68 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks for the Tigers.

He was selected in the third round of the 1992 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams, spending eight years in the league playing for the Rams (1992-93) and the Washington Redskins (1994-99). He tallied 191 career tackles, forced eight fumbles and recorded nine sacks in his 102-game NFL career.

Boutte joined the Tigers in 1988 after a starring at Lake Charles-Boston High School where he earned first-team 3A All-State honors as a senior. He was also named to the Baton Rouge Advocate Super Dozen.

Born July 15, 1969, Boutte was 55-years of age at the time of his passing.

To pay your respects to the Boutte family or make a donation, please visit: https://www.combrefuneralhome.com/obituary/marc-boutte.