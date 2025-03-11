Moore, Nussmeier, Staley to Headline 2025 LSU Coaches Clinic

BATON ROUGE – New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore along with offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier and defensive coordinator Brandon Staley headline the 2025 LSU Coaches Clinic on March 20-22.

Registration for the clinic, which will be held at the LSU Football Operations Center, remains open and coaches can register here. Registration fee for the three-day clinic is $75 and includes meals.

Moore and Nussmeier recently won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. Moore served as Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator, while Nussmeier, the father of LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, coached the quarterbacks. Staley is the former head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers and spent the 2024 season on the 49ers coaching staff.

The coaches clinic will also feature presentations from Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall and his coaching staff along with Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Michael Desormeaux and members of his staff.

The clinic concludes following LSU football practice on Saturday morning in Tiger Stadium.

For more information on the coaches clinic contact the LSU Football Office at 225.578.1151.