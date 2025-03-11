Coffey Garners SEC Player of the Week Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Infielder Danieca Coffey is tabbed the SEC Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Coffey shares the honor with Kentucky’s Cassie Reasner. It is Coffey’s third career SEC weekly accolade and the Tigers’ fourth in the 2025 season.

Coffey continues to dominate as she led LSU with a .750 batting average, nine hits, seven walks, and a .800 on-base percentage last week. Coffey logged three multi-hit games in the five-game weekend and leads LSU with 11 multi-hit games this season.

Coffey, currently on a 34-game reached-base streak dating back to last season and a seven-game hitting streak, ranks No. 2 in the nation with a .667 on-base percentage and No. 5 in the NCAA with a .547 batting average.

The redshirt senior leads the team with 35 hits, 27 runs, and 27 walks. In her career, Coffey ranks No. 2 in the program’s record book with a .468 on-base percentage and No. 3 with a .379 batting average.

