Chio Claims Eighth SEC Freshman of the Week Honor, Ties Conference Record

BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnastics freshman Kailin Chio claimed her eighth career SEC Freshman of the Week honor on Tuesday, which ties the conference record for the most by any freshman in a single season.

Chio matched Florida’s Kayla DiCello’s record of eight awards in her freshman season set in 2023. Below are the gymnasts with five or more SEC Freshman of the Week awards since it began in 2009:

Kayla DiCello, Florida (2023) – 8 Kailin Chio, LSU (2025) – 8 Trinity Thomas, Florida (2019) – 6 Anya Pilgrim, Florida (2024) – 5 Lily Smith, Georgia (2024) – 5 Haleigh Bryant, LSU (2021) – 5 Ashley Priess, Alabama (2009) – 5

The freshman out of Henderson, Nevada, already holds the LSU record for the most SEC awards in their first season. She surpassed Haleigh Bryant’s previous record of five in 2021.

Chio’s scores of 9.900+ on every event last Friday helped lead the Tigers to a program record score over No. 10 Georgia last Friday (198.575). She posted a career high 39.800 in the all-around to finish on top of the meet, claiming her fifth all-around title this year.

She also shared the vault and floor titles on the night with her 9.950 on vault and career high 9.975 on floor, moving her career total to 19 titles this year.

Chio has earned a spot amongst the top five gymnasts in the nation for three straight weeks, currently ranking No. 5 in the all-around with her NQS of 39.655. She also sits in the top 10 nationally in the vault and beam rankings.

