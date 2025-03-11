Tigers Defeat Xavier, 18-4, in Midweek Matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. – Top-ranked LSU struck for 17 runs in the first three innings Tuesday night, and the Tigers posted an 18-4 win over Xavier in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The game was halted after the top of the seventh inning due to the 10-run rule.

LSU, which has won 12 straight games, improved to 17-1 on the season, while Xavier dropped to 7-10. The 12-game win streak is LSU’s longest since February 26-March 18, 2023, when the Tigers won 13 in a row.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday when they open Southeastern Conference play in Game 1 of a three-game series versus Missouri in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

This weekend’s LSU-Missouri series will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

LSU collected 18 hits in Tuesday’s win, including a grand slam by third baseman Tanner Reaves in the third inning. Reaves, who also doubled, finished 2-for-3 with two runs and four RBI on the night.

Rightfielder Jake Brown was 3-for-3 with three RBI, first baseman Jared Jones was 3-for-4 with his seventh homer of the year and two RBI, and second baseman Daniel Dickinson homered for the sixth time this season.

“It was a good win for our team; I’m really pleased with how the team handled the game,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We had played 10 games over the past two weeks, and six games in eight days, but our team continues to play with good energy and good focus.”

Freshman right-hander William Schmidt (3-0) was credited with the win, as he worked 1.0 scoreless inning with one hit and one strikeout.

Right-hander Jaden Noot turned in a strong relief outing for the Tigers, firing 2.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts, and right-hander Jacob Mayers recorded 1.0 shutout inning with three strikeouts.

Xavier starting pitcher Jack DeTienne (0-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed seven runs on seven hits with one walk and no strikeouts in 0.2 inning.

“We’re looking forward to this weekend,” Johnson said. “The SEC is a big reason why players choose to come to LSU, and SEC Baseball is one of the greatest challenges in college athletics. I think our team has the talent and make-up to meet that challenge, and I’m really excited to dive into it with them.”