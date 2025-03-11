Bailey and Bracken Earn CCSA Pair of The Week

BATON ROUGE—Gabi Bailey and Parker Bracken, LSU Beach Volleyball’s Court 1 pair, went 4-0 over the weekend at the ULM Bayou Bash in Monroe, Louisiana, and have been named the CCSA Pair of the Week, announced Tuesday.

LSU competed in Monroe over the weekend, where the pair helped the Sandy Tigs continue their 11-game win streak.

Bailey, a grad student, and Bracken, a senior, are not new faces for the Tigers. Gabi Bailey is a four-year starter from the College of Charleston, where she is the sixth all-time leader in serving, tied for seventh for aces in a single season (44,2021) and single season aces per set (0.39, 2021). In 2024, her first year with the Tigers, Bailey played only on Court 1 and was named AVCA Second Team All-American and achieved five Top-20 victories with wins against California, Georgia State, South Carolina, and GCU.

Bracken is no stranger to success in her time as a Sandy Tig. In her freshman season, she earned a spot on the CCSA All-Freshman Team and earned AVCA Top Flight honors with partner Kylie Deberg on Court 2. In the 2023 season, Bracken went 28-10 overall with partner Grace Seits on Court 2 and had Top 20 wins against TCU, FSU, FAU, Hawaii, Georgia State, and Washington. Bracken also earned a spot on the CCSA All-Tournament Team with Seits on Court 2 in 2023. In her 2024 season campaign, Bracken added multiple accolades to her resume. She made the 2024 NCAA All-Tournament team, CCSA Pair of the Year with partner Reilly Allred, CCSA All-Tournament Team, and CCSA Pair of the Week. To top it all off, Bracken is well on her way to gaining her 100th win as a Sandy Tig.

On Friday, Bailey and Bracken started the day with a dominant straight-set victory against ULM’s Kaitlyn Beck and Madeline Marquez; 21-16 and 21-13. The pair followed that up with another straight set win against Stephen F. Austin’s Kelly Johnson and Katherine Hansen; 21-16 and 21-12. The next day Bailey and Bracken added another tally to the win column with a three-set win over Stephen F. Austin’s Hansen and Tessa Rogers; 22-20, 15-21 and 15-10. The pair ended out the weekend clinching the match against ULM’s Beck and Marquez in a game played to decision due to weather; 21-13 and 21-19.

LSU is on the road this weekend to Manhattan Beach, California for the East Meets West Invitational, March 14-15. The Sandy Tigs will face No. 1 UCLA, No. 2 LMU, No. 9 California and No. 15 Hawaii.