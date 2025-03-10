LSU To Host Selection Show Watch Party Sunday In PMAC

BATON ROUGE – LSU will host a NCAA Tournament selection show watch party on Sunday in the PMAC as the Tigers await to find out their First-Round opponent. The PMAC doors will open at 6 p.m. CT, one hour ahead of the selection show on ESPN.

The Tigers are 28-5 on the season and have been projected to receive a Top-4 seed which would allow them to host First- and Second-Round games in the PMAC for the fourth straight year. LSU is set to be fully healthy for the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers have three First Team All-SEC players in Flau’Jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams.