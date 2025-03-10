LSU Gold
Softball

Gallery: Softball LSU Round Robin

Gallery: Softball LSU Round Robin

Game 1 vs South Alabama

Madyson Manning | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Sydney Berzon, Tori Edwards | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Jalia Lassiter, McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Abigail Savoy, Emilee Casanova, Sydney Peterson, McKenzie Redoutey, Maddox McKee, Tori Edwards, Maci Bergeron, Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Stephen Bayog

Game 2 vs South Alabama

Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Maci Bergeron, Tatum Clopton, Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Tori Edwards, Jadyn Laneaux | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Maia Townsend | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Ashley Vallejo | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Jada Phillips | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Game 3 vs Minnesota

Tori Edwards | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Dylan Borel
McKaela Walker, Jalia Lassiter, Danieca Coffey, Jadyn Laneaux | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Game 4 vs Minnesota

Avery Hodge | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Danieca Coffey, Sydney Berzon, Jadyn Laneaux, Avery Hodge, Jalia Lassiter, Maci Bergeron, McKenzie Redoutey, Tori Edwards, McKaela Walker | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Sierra Daniel, Avery Hodge | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Maci Bergeron, Jadyn Laneaux, Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
No. 4 LSU Sweeps LSU Round Robin with 10-2 Victory Over Minnesota

No. 4 LSU Sweeps LSU Round Robin with 10-2 Victory Over Minnesota

LSU secured its third consecutive run-rule victory and sixth in the last seven games.
No. 4 LSU Downs Minnesota in Five-Inning Run-Rule Victory, 10-0

No. 4 LSU Downs Minnesota in Five-Inning Run-Rule Victory, 10-0

LSU’s Jayden Heavener finished with 11 strikeouts in her third shutout, marking her fourth game this season with double-figure strikeouts.
No. 4 LSU Uses a Shutout, Run-Rule to Sweep Doubleheader versus South Alabama

No. 4 LSU Uses a Shutout, Run-Rule to Sweep Doubleheader versus South Alabama

LSU showed a stout defense in game one and a high-powered offense in game two to sweep day one of the LSU Round Robin.