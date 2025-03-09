LSU’s Johnson and Morrow On Wooden Award National Ballot

LOS ANGELES – LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow are on the Wooden Award Top 15 National Ballot, announced Sunday by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Both Johnson and Morrow were First Team All-SEC Selections along with Mikaylah Williams.

The Tigers reached the semifinals of the SEC Tournament, but fell to Texas by seven. Johnson missed the SEC Tournament while she gets healthy for the NCAA Tournament. Morrow reaggravated a foot injury early in the second half against the Longhorns; she will be back for the NCAA Tournament. Williams battled foul trouble in the second half against Texas.

Morrow has been dominant for the Tigers. She leads the country in rebounding (13.6 rpg) and double-doubles (27). Morrow scores 18.5 points per game and has 15 20-point games. She has four 20-rebound games, including two 20/20 games. Morrow has eight games with 20 points and 15 rebounds. She stayed active on the defensive end with over 2.5 steals per game.

The senior is leaving her name in the record books. She reached career milestones of 2,500 points and 1,500 career points this season and is one of eight players in NCAA DI history to reach both marks. She became one of two players in NCAA DI history to secure 100 career double-doubles. Morrow currently ranks No. 4 in NCAA DI history for all-time rebounds.

Morrow had a monster game in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals against Florida, helping LSU score a SEC Tournament program record 101 points. Her 37 points were the most ever by a LSU player in the SEC Tournament and her 14 rebounds were the fifth most.

Johnson has continued to up her game from 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year to 2024 Second Team All-SEC to 2025 First Team All-SEC. She is LSU’s leading scorer this season with 18.9 points per game. After finishing the season last year with three straight 20-point games in the NCAA Tournament, Johnson started this season with at least 20 points in five of LSU’s first six games and has 15 total games with 20+ points this season.

Johnson has five double-doubles this season and has four games with 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists (one of three LSU players with multiple 25-5-5 games in a season over the past 25 years.) Defensively, Johnson has constantly been tasked with guarding the opposing team’s top perimeter player. In LSU’s win over Mississippi State, Johnson tied her career-high with 4 blocks.