Tigers Complete Sweep of North Alabama, 11-5

BATON ROUGE, La. – Leftfielder Josh Pearson launched his first career grand slam Sunday to highlight a six-run sixth inning, as top-ranked LSU defeated North Alabama, 11-5, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU, which won its 11th straight game, improved to 16-1 on the season, while North Alabama dropped to 3-11.

The Tigers’ win streak is their longest since the 2023 squad won 13 in a row from February 26 through March 18.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when they play host to Xavier in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

LSU entered the bottom of the sixth inning holding a 5-2 lead when it exploded for six runs. Designated hitter Derek Curiel drew a bases-loaded walk and second baseman Daniel Dickinson delivered an RBI single before Pearson launched a two-out grand slam, his second homer of the season.

The grand slam was the first by an LSU player since third baseman Tommy White unloaded a grand slam versus Kentucky at the 2024 SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala.

“We’re 16-1 now and we’re one run away from being 17-0,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “But, the story of our team is the response to that one loss (on Feb. 22 vs. Omaha). The players have been really prepared to play, and have really dominated the competition, and have really won in a lot of different ways with a lot of guys contributing.

“We need to continue to prepare at a high level and continue to be excited about what we have ahead.”

LSU right-hander Chase Shores (4-0) earned the win on Sunday, allowing two runs on nine hits in 5.0 innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

North Alabama starting pitcher Anthony Pingeton (1-2) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered five runs – three earned – on four hits in 4.0 innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

The Tigers took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when first baseman Jared Jones blasted a two-run homer – his sixth dinger of the year – before rightfielder Jake Brown lined a run-scoring single and shortstop Steven Milam scored from third base on a double-steal attempt.

“I think we had three two-strike hits in that first inning, including Jared’s home run,” Johnson said. “We got off to a good start to give us a little bit of breathing room, and when your pitcher is throwing strikes and not giving up free bases, you’re doing a good job.”