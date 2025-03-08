Tigers Defeat North Alabama Saturday, 6-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson fired 15 strikeouts in 7.0 innings Saturday, leading top-ranked LSU to a 6-2 win over North Alabama in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU, which won its 10th straight game, improved to 15-1 on the season, while North Alabama dropped to 3-10.

The Tigers’ win streak is their longest since the 2023 squad won 13 in a row from February 26 through March 18.

The teams conclude the series at 1 p.m. CT Sunday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Eyanson (3-0) limited North Alabama to two runs on two hits in 7.0 innings with two walks and 15 strikeouts, throwing 95 pitches.

Eyanson’s 15 Ks represented the most by an LSU pitcher since Ty Floyd recorded 17 strikeouts on June 24, 2023, in Game 1 of the College World Series Finals versus Florida.

“I’m really proud of Anthony; he had some adversity in the first inning, but I felt like he started the game over from the sixth hitter on,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “It was impossible to deal with if you’re an offense, because he was throwing four pitches for strikes, throwing what he wanted to when he wanted to, and changing speeds.

“I’m really proud of him for hanging in there and minimizing the damage in the first inning.”

North Alabama starting pitcher Tripp Patterson (1-2) was charged with the loss, as he allowed five runs – four earned – in 6.0 innings on eight hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Reliever Zac Cowan earned his first save for LSU, blanking the Lions over the final two innings with no hits, one walk and five strikeouts.

LSU first baseman Jared Jones paced the Tigers’ nine-hit output by going 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and a two-run homer.

With the scored tied 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth, LSU centerfielder Chris Stanfield led off with a walk and scored on leftfielder Derek Curiel’s double. Jones followed with his fifth home of the season, giving the Tigers a 5-2 lead.

“Our lineup is difficult to deal with, and one of the reasons is that nobody is keeping Chris off base right now,” Johnson said. “He’s a real impact player. Derek’s off to a great start at the plate, and Jared saw a mistake from their pitcher and hit it very hard.”

The Tigers added a run in the eighth when Stanfield executed a suicide squeeze bunt, scoring shortstop Steven Milam from third base.