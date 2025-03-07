Saturday's Game to Start at 12 p.m. CT

BATON ROUGE, La. – The start time of Saturday’s LSU-North Alabama baseball game has been moved to 12 p.m. CT, due to the forecast of inclement weather later in the day.

Saturday’s game was originally scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. CT.

Saturday’s 12 p.m. CT game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network, and it will be streamed on SEC Network +.