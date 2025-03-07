BATON ROUGE, La. – Eight former LSU baseball players have been invited to participate in the second annual MLB Spring Breakout showcase.

MLB Spring Breakout is a four-day event showcasing baseball’s future: the current stars of Minor League Baseball. The event will be held from March 13-16 at Grapefruit and Cactus League stadiums during Spring Training.

Sixteen exhibition games will be played between teams comprised of each MLB organization’s top prospects, creating a new touchpoint on the baseball calendar that celebrates the sport’s budding talent.

Former LSU stars scheduled to participate in the Spring Breakout include first baseman Tre’ Morgan (Tampa Bay Rays), infielder Tommy White (Athletics), outfielder Brayden Jobert (St. Louis Cardinals), right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor (Chicago White Sox), left-handed pitcher Gage Jump (Athletics), right-handed pitcher Eric Reyzelman (New York Yankees), right-handed pitcher Paul Gervase (Tampa Bay Rays) and right-handed pitcher Jaden Hill (Colorado Rockies).

The Spring Breakout showcase will include 72 of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects and nearly two-thirds (62 percent) of the 900 players on the organizational Top 30 lists.

These are the former LSU players ranked in their respective organization’s Top 30 Prospects list: Tre’ Morgan (No. 4 – Rays); Grant Taylor (No. 7 – White Sox); Tommy White (No. 8 – Athletics); Gage Jump (No. 15 – Athletics); Jaden Hill (No. 19 – Rockies); and Eric Reyzelman – No. 23 (Yankees).

All 16 games will be streamed live and blackout-free on MLB’s digital platforms (MLB.com, MLB.TV and the MLB app) and partner platforms. Eight games will air live on MLB Network, with the other eight being shown on tape-delay basis.