Gymnastics Welcomes No. 10 Georgia In Regular Season Home Finale

BATON ROUGE – The No. 2 LSU Gymnastics team (9-2, 5-1 SEC) will host No. 10 Georgia (5-5, 3-3 SEC) for a top 10 SEC showdown in their last home meet of the year inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The meet is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday, March 7.

“We have a variety of seniors this year and they’ve all meant so much to the trajectory of this program in ways that go far beyond gymnastics. I’m grateful for all of our seniors every year because they leave an unforgettable mark on our program and on me personally,” said head coach Jay Clark.

“I want them to walk in there on Friday night and enjoy it, but it’s tough because we don’t want that to take over our narrative. It’s the last time that we get to compete in front of our home fans, but this isn’t the end. We have six more weeks to go where we want to go. So, we want to celebrate our seniors and recognize all that they’ve accomplished and are still continuing to accomplish, but we also want to focus on taking care of business first. I think we’re doing a lot well right now, and we just need to be smart.”

The Tigers are on a 14-0 streak inside the PMAC, having not lost a home meet since their 2023 home opener against Oklahoma. The squad is also 9-0 when competing in front of crowds larger than 13,000+ in Baton Rouge.



The competition between the Tigers and the Bulldogs will be streamed on SEC Network+ with Garrett Walvoord and Kaleigh Dickson Abboud on the call.

Live stats and broadcast information for the meet can be found here.

Promotion



The Tigers meet on Friday is the last opportunity for fans to watch the squad at home this year. There will be a free t-shirt giveaway to the first 2,000 fans to arrive featuring the seniors as well as a plush Mike the Tiger giveaway.

Scouting the Bulldogs

LSU is 46-71-2 all-time against Georgia and 11-12-1 when facing them in the PMAC. The Tigers have won their last eight regular season meets against the Bulldogs.

Last week, Georgia broke into the top 10 in the national rankings for the first time since the 2020 season, earning a spot at No. 9 in the week eight rankings. They enter this week ranked the No. 10 team in the nation with their NQS of 197.065.

Georgia also ranks in the top 20 nationally on every event, including top 10 placements on bars and beam.

The Bulldogs put up a season-high 197.350 against Missouri and have now recorded four straight weeks with scores over the 197.000 benchmark. The team now has an NQS of 196.990 heading into their meet with LSU, but the Bulldogs haven’t won a regular season dual meet so far in 2025.

Week Nine Road To Nationals Rankings

The Tigers held onto the No. 2 spot in the national rankings following their season high win over George Washington in the Podium Challenge last Friday.

The Tigers team score of 198.125 on the night is the highest score by any team in the country so far this season, having only been reached by LSU and Florida.

Oklahoma has been the No. 1 team in the country for all nine weeks of regular season competition and currently owns a (National Qualifying Score) NQS of 197.915. The Tigers follow in the second spot with their NQS of 197.710. No. 3 UCLA, No. 4 Florida and No. 5 Utah round out the top five in this week’s rankings.

LSU improved their NQS following their season high win in the Raising Cane’s River Center, which added a strong away score towards their NQS and dropped their 197.200 score at Kentucky. Their counting scores are now 198.125, 198.050, 198.000, 197.550, 197.650 and 197.300, dropping their recent high score of 198.125 and averaging the rest.

LSU NQS SCORES

198.125 (A)

198.050 (H)

198.000 (H)

197.650 (A)

197.550 (H)

197.300 (A)

NQS: 197.710

The Tigers moved up in the beam rankings following their 49.575 season high performance last Friday and hold on to their top 10 placements on every event – second on vault, seventh on bars, third on beam and sixth on floor. LSU has ranked in the top 10 across the board during all nine weeks of competition so far.

Graduate student and fifth year senior Haleigh Bryant took home her first all-around title of the year on Friday with her 39.725 performance, moving her total to 31 career all-around titles and extending her lead as the LSU Gymnast with the most career all-around titles. She sits in the top 20 nationally on floor this week.

Freshman Kailin Chio continues to rank amongst the top gymnasts in the nation as only a freshman. She currently ranks No. 5 in the all-around with her NQS of 39.635 and also sits in the top 10 in the vault and beam rankings.



Senior Aleah Finnegan also ranks amongst the top 25 performers in the nation on vault and beam while the sophomore duo of Konnor McClain and Amari Drayton earned spots in the top 20 on vault, bars and beam.



View the full Road To Nationals rankings here.

Chio Earns Seventh Career SEC Freshman of the Week Honor

Freshman Kailin Chio continues to shine in her debut season as she claimed her seventh career SEC Freshman of the Week honor following her week nine performance, announced by the league on Tuesday.

This week’s award marks Chio’s fifth consecutive conference honor, the most by any freshman this season and the most by any LSU freshman. The Henderson, Nevada native continues to prove to be not only the top freshman in the SEC, but in the country.

In the Tigers last win over George Washington, Chio posted scores of 9.900+ on three events, including first place finishes on bars and beam to take home two titles on the night. She now owns 16 titles on the year, with four of those coming on bars and three on beam.

The freshman recorded scores of 9.875 on vault, 9.950 on bars and beam and a 9.900 on floor to finish with a 39.675 in the Podium Challenge.

Follow the Tigers

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.