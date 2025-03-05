Edwards Homers Twice, No. 4 LSU Run-Rules ULM, 12-4

BATON ROUGE, La. – Utility player Tori Edwards turned in a career day with 3-for-3 showing at the plate and a career-high six RBI behind a pair of home runs to push No. 4/5 LSU past ULM, 12-4 in five innings Wednesday night at Tiger Park.

LSU (19-1) has recorded three consecutive run-rule victories and nine overall this season, improving to 17-0 all-time against ULM (15-8).

LSU scored in all but one inning and displayed its power at the plate, logging 12 hits to mark the 11th game this season with double-digit hits.

“Tori Edwards was incredible. The offense did a good job of applying pressure throughout the game. We did a great job giving our opponents a difficult time pitching. On Tori’s first home run, she hit the opposite, which might be her first this year. It seems like she’s maturing. The first shot was 84 miles an hour. I’ve never even heard of that. The line drive was 85 miles an hour. So, yeah, incredible day for her.

“Despite Tori’s great game, other factors played into our success at the plate today. Jadyn Laneaux’s walk coming back from a 0-2 count and a two-strike hit from Maci Bergeron to send Tori back to the plate before her three-run home run in the second inning; I think many good things are happening with the offense. Some of them may go unnoticed with Tori’s big swings, but many things in front of her and around her went well today.”

For the second time this season, Edwards hit multiple home runs in a single game, hitting two three-run round trippers in her first two plate appearances, and scored three runs. Infielder Danieca Coffey also had a 3-for-3 outing with three runs scored, an RBI, and drew a walk in four plate appearances. Coffey leads the team with nine multi-hit games. Catcher Maci Bergeron rounds out LSU’s top hitters with her second 2-for-3 performance at the plate in as many games and matched a career-high three RBI and two runs.

Pitcher Tatum Clopton (4-0) worked all five innings in the circle for the Tigers, finishing with six strikeouts and allowing four runs on two hits and four walks.

The ULM pitching staff only registered two strikeouts between three pitchers, and former LSU Tiger Victoria Abrams (4-2) picked up the loss after surrendering seven runs, three hits, three walks, and no strikeouts in 1.2 innings.

Edwards belted a three-run homer in the opening frame to give LSU a 3-0 lead, and the Tigers scored five runs with two outs in the second stanza, thanks to Bergeron’s two-run single and Edwards’ second three-run shot of the game to jump out to an 8-0 lead.

ULM scored four unanswered runs thanks to outfielder Meagan Brown’s three-run homer in the third and infielder Maryssa Zenzen’s leadoff blast in the fourth to pull within four runs, 8-4.

Edwards stepped to the plate in the bottom of the fourth and singled through the right side for her third hit of the night, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout, and slid home on a wild pitch to give LSU a 9-4 lead after four innings.

After the LSU defense retired ULM in order in the top of the fifth inning, highlighted by Clopton’s sixth punchout, infielder Sierra Daniel led off the bottom half with a single, and infielder Avery Hodge had a base knock, bringing Coffey, the game-clinching run to the plate. From there, three consecutive RBI singles from Coffey, outfielder Jadyn Laneaux and Bergeron ended the game 12-4.

Up Next

LSU will host its final regular-season tournament, the LSU Round Robin, on March 7-9. It will feature games against Minnesota and South Alabama.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.