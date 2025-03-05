LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Softball

Gallery: Softball vs ULM

+0
Gallery: Softball vs ULM
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Abigail Savoy | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Tori Edwards` | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Danieca Coffey, Tori Edwards | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten

Related Stories

No. 4 LSU Hosts Minnesota, South Alabama for LSU Round Robin Tournament

No. 4 LSU Hosts Minnesota, South Alabama for LSU Round Robin Tournament

LSU will have its final tune-up of regular-season tournaments before entering into SEC competition.
Edwards Homers Twice, No. 4 LSU Run-Rules ULM, 12-4

Edwards Homers Twice, No. 4 LSU Run-Rules ULM, 12-4

Tori Edwards logged her second game with multiple home runs this season and drove in a career-high six RBI.
No. 4 LSU Takes the Diamond Against ULM for First Midweek Contest

No. 4 LSU Takes the Diamond Against ULM for First Midweek Contest

LSU will face ULM Wednesday night to begin a nine-game stretch of home games for the Tigers.