Baseball Defeats North Dakota State, 13-3

BATON ROUGE, La. – First baseman Jared Jones blasted two homers and collected five RBI Wednesday night as top-ranked LSU defeated North Dakota State, 13-3, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The game was halted after the top of the seventh inning due to the 10-run rule.

LSU, which won its eighth straight game, improved to 13-1 on the season, while North Dakota State dropped to 1-11.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday when they play host to North Alabama in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Jones was 3-for-4 at the plate with two homers, five RBI and three runs, increasing his cumulative batting average to .440.

“I’ve loved coaching Jared, and I’ve loved his evolution as a player,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “He was one of the best players in the country last year, and was draft-eligible, and decided to come back to be a part of this team.

“His maturity in his at-bats right now is something special; he’s a great defensive first baseman, he’s done a great job as the leader of our team, and we’ve got a lot of good days ahead this season, largely because he’s in this lineup.”

LSU starting pitcher William Schmidt (2-0) earned the win, as he worked 4.0 innings and limited the Bison to one run on two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts, firing 73 pitches.

“William is doing great,” Johnson said. “He gave us a good performance tonight and really set the tone in that first inning by retiring the side so quickly. We’ll get him some good rest, probably get him back on the mound next Tuesday (vs. Xavier) for a little bit, and then get him ready for SEC play.”

North Dakota State starter Garrett Shupe (0-1) was charged with the loss after he surrendered seven runs on five hits in 0.2 inning with one walk and no strikeouts.

The Tigers struck for seven runs in the bottom of the first inning, as shortstop Steven Milam lined a two-run single, third baseman Tanner Reaves delivered an RBI single, and leftfielder Derek Curiel smacked a two-RBI single to highlight the outburst.

Jones’ three-run homer to right field highlighted a four-run third inning, and he launched a two-run blast to right-center in the fifth.