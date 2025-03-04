vs. ULM

ULM swept its Best on the Bayou Tournament last weekend in Monroe, tallying five wins and improving its winning streak to six straight. The Warhawks will challenge McNeese tonight at 6 p.m. CT before heading to Baton Rouge.

ULM is batting .345 on the year with 185 hits, featuring a trio of its own that bats over .400. Outfielder Meagan Brown leads the team with a .469 average on 30 hits and has scored 21 runs and has 23 RBI. Utility player Brooklin Lippert follows with a .444 batting average on 28 hits. Infielder Morgan Brown hits .415 with 27 hits and leads the club with 11 extra-base hits, including four home runs.  

The Warhawks’ pitching staff has a 5.13 ERA and has surrendered a .288 batting average to their opponents. ULM has 80 strikeouts in 131.0 innings and has three shutouts. Dakota Lake leads the staff with a 6-2 record and has a 3.62 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 50.1 innings.