BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 4/5 LSU kicks off its nine-game homestand with a 6 p.m. CT midweek matchup against ULM on Wednesday, March 5, at Tiger Park.

LSU (18-1) and ULM (14-7) will meet for the second consecutive season at Tiger Park on Wednesday night. The game will be streamed on SECN+ with Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard on the call.

The Tigers are coming off a 4-1 weekend at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, Calif., where they notched their fifth Top 25 victory this season after defeating then-No. 4 UCLA, 2-1. The LSU pitching staff has been solid through the first month of the season as it ranks No. 5 in the country with a 1.42 ERA behind 1312 strikeouts and has eight shutouts. At the plate, the Tigers have a .367 batting average on 171 hits, including 14 home runs and three grand slams. LSU also ranks No. 9 in the nation with a .472 on-base percentage and 91 walks.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon is 7-0 with a 1.02 ERA (No. 9 in the SEC) and has 41 strikeouts and three shutouts in 41.0 innings. Last weekend, Berzon earned her 40th career win against UCLA and threw her 10th career shutout versus Notre Dame. Pitcher Jayden Heavener (4-1) ranks No. 7 in the SEC with 55 strikeouts and has turned in three games with double-digit strikeouts this season. She has held opposing batters to a .129 average, which ranks No. 6 in the SEC.

LSU has three players batting over .400 with at least 50 at-bats this season. Infielder Danieca Coffey leads LSU with a .500 batting average, 26 hits and 20 runs scored. Coffey is on a 29-game reached base streak dating back to last season and has eight multi-hit games this season. Catcher Maci Bergeron and utility player Tori Edwards insert the power in the lineup, as they account for nine of LSU’s 14 home runs this season. Bergeron is batting .440 with 22 hits and has a .588 on-base percentage, and Edwards (.429) has a team-high 26 RBI and 11 extra-base hits. Infielder Sierra Daniel has caught fire lately, batting .480 on the season, and is on a seven-game hitting streak. Daniel led the Tigers with a .545 batting average with six hits, including her first collegiate home run, last weekend in California.

LSU is 16-0 all-time against ULM, including a 12-0 mark when playing at Tiger Park.

