LSU’s Johnson A Top-Five Finalist For Ann Meyers Drysdale Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson was named a Top Five Finalist for the Naismith Hall of Fame’s Ann Meyers Drysdale Award which goes to the nation’s top shooting guard.

Johnson, along with Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams, was part of a trio of Tigers named to the First Team All-SEC on Tuesday. The top five finalists for each of Naismith’s position awards are being released each day this week.

Johnson, a junior, has continued to up her game each season. She is LSU’s leading scorer this season with 18.9 points per game, a four-point jump from last year. After finishing the season last year with three straight 20-point games in the NCAA Tournament, Johnson started this season with at least 20 points in five of LSU’s first six games and has 15 total games with 20+ points this season.

Johnson has five double-doubles this season and has four games with 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists (one of three LSU players with multiple 25-5-5 games in a season over the past 25 years.) Defensively, Johnson has constantly been tasked with guarding the opposing team’s top perimeter player. In LSU’s win over Mississippi State, Johnson tied her career-high with 4 blocks.

2025 Ann Meyers Drysdale Top Five Finalistis:

Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State

Flau’Jae Johnson, LSU

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

JuJu Watkins, USC

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt