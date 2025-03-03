North Dakota State Bison (1-9) at No. 1 LSU Tigers (11-1)

DATES/TIMES

• Tuesday, March 4 @ 6:30 p.m. CT

• Wednesday, March 5 @ 6:30 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 1 D1 Baseball; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 USA Today

• NDSU – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• The games will be streamed live on SEC Network +

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. NORTH DAKOTA STATE

• LSU and North Dakota State met for the first time last season, as the Tigers posted 6-1 and 7-0 wins over the Bison on March 12 and 13 in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“Developing a team is about growing up, this is not an easy deal and you don’t just win games. I think our players have been very tough-minded in how they’re approaching each day. Our team is very together, and the players are genuinely happy for their teammates’ success. Last week was a great week for our team; we had some adversity, and we handled it really well. We handled it like a real team and played with great maturity. Now, we’ll turn our focus, we have five games at home this week, and we’re excited about that.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• LSU has won six straight games, and the Tigers claimed the Frisco (Texas) College Baseball Classic championship with wins over Kansas State, Nebraska and Sam Houston … the win streak also includes a victory over No. 17 Dallas Baptist last Wednesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

• Freshman right-hander Casan Evans was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday by the league office … Evans earned a win and a save in two appearances last week, working a total of 4.0 scoreless innings with three hits, one walk and five strikeouts … he earned the save in Wednesday night’s win over Dallas Baptist, firing 2.0 scoreless innings with no hits, no walks and two strikeouts … after throwing 22 pitches in Wednesday’s game, he returned to the mound on Friday vs. Kansas State and earned the win with another 2.0 inning outing, this time allowing no runs on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts over 33 pitches.

• Senior outfielder Josh Pearson was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Frisco College Baseball Classic, batting .667 (6-for-9) in the Tigers’ three victories with three doubles, seven runs, two RBI, three walks and a .769 on-base percentage … Pearson delivered the game-winning RBI single in the top of the 10th inning on Friday in the Tigers’ win over Kansas State … he was also involved in a superb defensive play that prevented Kansas State from scoring the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, as his relay throw to the infield resulted in the KSU runner representing the winning run being thrown out at the plate.

• Freshman outfielder Derek Curiel helped lead LSU to five straight wins, batting .421 (8-for-19) with two doubles, one triple, five RBI, seven runs, eight walks and a .607 on-base percentage … he was instrumental in the Tigers’ drive to the Frisco College Classic title over the weekend, batting .417 (5-for-12) in three games with one double, one triple, four RBI, three runs and a .611 on-base percentage as LSU’s lead-off hitter.

• First baseman Jared Jones hit .476 (10-for-21) in LSU’s five games last week with four doubles, one homer, eight RBI and five runs … shortstop Steven Milam batted .435 (10-for-23) last week over five games, with one double, two homers, nine RBI and six runs … Second baseman Daniel Dickinson batted .400 (8-for-20) last week with five-game totals of two doubles, two homers, 10 RBI and seven runs.

• LSU hit .348 as a team over its five games last week with 16 doubles, one triple and six homers.

ABOUT NORTH DAKOTA STATE

• North Dakota State, a member of The Summit League, is 1-9 this season, and the Bison were handed a three-game sweep by Alabama last weekend in Tuscaloosa, Ala. … the Bison will play a three-game series at Tulane this weekend.

• North Dakota State is hitting .197 this season with nine doubles, seven home runs and nine steals in 15 attempts … the NDSU pitching staff has registered a 11.10 cumulative ERA and 60 strikeouts in 77 innings … NDSU is led at the plate by infielder Jake Schaffner, who is hitting .436 with one homer three RBI and 10 runs … catcher Noah Gordon has hit two homers this season, and he leads the Bison in RBI with nine.