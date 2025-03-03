BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU right-handed pitcher Casan Evans was named on Monday the Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Week by the league office.

Evans shared the honor with infielder Chris Rembert of Auburn.

Evans, a product of Houston, Texas, helped lead the Tigers to a perfect 5-0 record last week, which included a win over No. 17 Dallas Baptist and three victories in the Frisco College Classic.

Evans earned a win and a save in two appearances, working a total of 4.0 scoreless innings with three hits, one walk and five strikeouts.

He earned the save in Wednesday night’s win over Dallas Baptist, firing 2.0 scoreless innings with no hits, no walks and two strikeouts.

After throwing 22 pitches in Wednesday’s game, he returned to the mound on Friday versus Kansas State and earned the win with another 2.0-inning outing, this time allowing no runs on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts over 33 pitches.

Evans is 1-0 this season with a 0.00 ERA in 8.0 innings while recording two walks and 14 strikeouts.