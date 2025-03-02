LSU Gold
Softball

Gallery: Softball Judi Garman Classic

Game 1 vs UCLA

Alix Franklin | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Beth Torina | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Destiny Harris, Jayden Heavener, McKenzie Redoutey, Tatum Clopton, Jada Phillips, Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sa'Mya Jones | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon, Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon, Danieca Coffey, Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ashley Vallejo | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Emilee Casanova | Photo by: Georgia Jones

Game 2 vs Cal St Fullerton

Avery Hodge | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Beth Torina | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jadyn Laneaux | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maia Townsend | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Georgia Jones

Game 3 vs Utah

Maia Townsend, McKaela Walker | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Destiny Harris, Jada Phillips | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Beth Torina | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maddox McKee, Sierra Daniel, Madyson Manning, Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jadyn Laneaux | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jayden Heavener, Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Jones
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Jones
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Georgia Jones

Game 4 vs Notre Dame

Jadyn Laneaux | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Jones
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Jones
McKaela Walker | Photo by: Georgia Jones
McKaela Walker | Photo by: Georgia Jones
McKaela Walker, Avery Hodge, Sierra Daniel, Tori Edwards, Emilee Casanova | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Avery Hodge, Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tori Edwards, Madilyn Giglio, McKenzie Redoutey, Maia Townsend | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon, McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Madilyn Giglio, Savanna Bedell, Zoe Calvez, Destiny Harris, McKaela Walker, Alix Franklin | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jada Phillips, Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Danieca Coffey, McKaela Walker, Jadyn Laneaux | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Abigail Savoy, Maia Townsend, Danieca Coffey, McKaela Walker, Jadyn Laneaux, Jada Phillips, Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Jones

Game 5 vs Weber State

Beth Torina | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Abigail Savoy, Tatum Clopton, Jada Phillips, Sydney Berzon, Ashley Vallejo, Alix Franklin, Sa'Mya Jones | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sa'Mya Jones | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Abigail Savoy | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Savanna Bedell | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Emilee Casanova | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Emilee Casanova | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Beth Torina | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Emilee Casanova | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Danieca Coffey, McKaela Walker, Jalia Lassiter, Jadyn Laneaux | Photo by: Georgia Jones
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sierra Daniel, Beth Torina | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sierra Daniel, Savanna Bedell, Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ashley Vallejo | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ashley Vallejo | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maci Bergeron, Tori Edwards, McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jada Phillips | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ashley Vallejo | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Madyson Manning, Sierra Daniel, Avery Hodge | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Georgia Jones

