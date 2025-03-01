LSU Erases 5-0 Deficit in 11-6 Win Over Nebraska

FRISCO, Texas – Second-ranked LSU roared back from an early 5-0 deficit Saturday to post an 11-6 win over Nebraska in the Frisco College Baseball Classic at Riders Field.

LSU, which won its fifth straight game, improved to 10-1 on the season, while Nebraska dropped to 4-5. The game was played before a crowd of 11,003, the largest attendance figure in Frisco College Baseball Classic history.

The Tigers return to action at 3 p.m. CT Sunday, when they will face Sam Houston in the final game of the Frisco College Classic. The game was originally scheduled to start at 4 p.m., but the start has been moved one hour earlier due to the possibility of inclement weather in the Frisco area.

Sunday’s LSU-Sam Houston game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network, and it will be streamed on D1Baseball.com.

Nebraska held a 5-0 lead entering the top of the fourth inning, but LSU scored 10 runs over the next four frames to seize control of the game. Designated hitter Josh Pearson paced the Tigers’ 17-hit attack by going 4-for-5 at the plate with three doubles, one RBI and three runs.

Pearson, who delivered the game-winning hit in the Tigers’ 10-inning victory over Kansas State on Friday, tied the LSU single-game record for doubles on Saturday.

“We don’t have to totally rely on pitching or totally rely on offense to win games,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We’re a very well-rounded team with high-character guys, and I’m glad everyone has been able to see that the last couple of days.”

LSU starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson (2-0) earned the win after allowing five runs in the first three innings. Eyanson, however, blanked Nebraska over the final three innings of his six-inning outing, and he finished with one walk and seven strikeouts over a season-high 96 pitches.

“Anthony began to execute better pitches; his intent led to better conviction, and his pitches seemed sharper,” Johnson said. “He’s obviously in great condition; maybe he’s one of those guys who gets better as the game goes along.”

Nebraska reliever Carson Jasa (0-1) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered three runs on three hits in 1.0 inning with one walk and two strikeouts.

Facing the five-run deficit in the top of the fourth inning, the Tigers struck for three runs, as shortstop Steven Milam lined a run-scoring double, catcher Cade Arrambide provided an RBI groundout and centerfielder Chris Stanfield delivered an RBI single.

LSU added another run in the fifth on a run-scoring single by rightfielder Jake Brown.

The Tigers exploded for six runs on six hits in the seventh, as Milam smacked an RBI single to tie the game, and Brown gave LSU the lead with a sacrifice fly. With two outs in the frame, Stanfield, leftfielder Derek Curiel and first baseman Jared Jones lined run-scoring base hits to produce four more runs.

LSU relievers Zac Cowan and William Schmidt combined to pitch the final three innings, limiting Nebraska to one run on four hits with one walk and one strikeout.