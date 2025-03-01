Beach Goes 5-0 at The Tiger Beach Challenge

BATON ROUGE – The No. 10 LSU Beach Volleyball went 5-0 at the Tiger Beach Challenge this past weekend. Senior Emily Meyer and freshman Camryn Chatellier are both on a 10-game win streak individually.

The Sandy Tigs are back on the road next weekend to Monroe, Louisiana for the ULM Bayou Bash, March 7-8. LSU will play four matches over the course of two days and face both ULM and Stephen F. Austin twice.

“This weekend was really solid,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We knew coming in that we wanted to look at some lineup variations and we’d also have plenty of extra matchups to allow people the chance to make a statement about their play and the strength of particular pairs. I thought the team did a great job of competing, working hard, and ultimately coming out with five team wins. Finishing the weekend 5-0 was a big goal and to do that against some competitive teams was important for our season. There’s no doubt that we are better right now than we were last week. This week will be a big chance to work on more details we are uncovering as we play. Excited that we don’t have school for the next couple days and the chance to really dive into preparation.”

LSU began the day with a 5-0 victory over UT Martin. Meyer and Kate Baker started things off for the Tigers with dominating Court 5; 21-14 and 21-7. Elle Evers and Skylar Martin followed in their footsteps, winning Court 4; 21-11 and 21-15. Aubrey O’Gorman and Julia Sprecher clinched the match for the Sandy Tigs with a straight set win on Court 2; 21-16 and 21-15. Gabi Bailey and Parker Bracken tacked on point number four with a win on Court 1; 21-10 and 21-16. Tatum Finlason and Chatellier finished off the match with a three-set win on Court 3; 21-15, 21-23 and 15-12.

After a break, the Sandy Tigs swept Southeastern. Meyer and Martin put point number one board for LSU with a win on Court 4; 21-10 and 21-19. Evers and Baker finished up soon after with a win on Court 5; 22-20, 19-21 and 15-10. Finlason and Chatellier clinched the match with a win on Court 3; 21-10 and 21-15. Bailey and Bracken won Court 1; 21-16 and 21-9 while O’Gorman and Sprecher finished up the match with a win on Court 2; 21-12 and 21-19.

LSU 5, UTM 0

Gabi Bailey/ Parker Bracken (LSU) def. Jenna Vallee/ Dylan Mott (UTM) 21-10, 21-16 Aubrey O’Gorman/ Julia Sprecher (LSU) def. Riley Rushing/ Dylan Sulcer (UTM) 21-16, 21-15 Tatum Finlason/ Camryn Chatellier (LSU) def. Olivia O’Keefe/ Kayla Bryant (UTM) 21-15, 21-23, 15-12 Elle Evers/ Skylar Martin (LSU) def. Kristin Phillips/ Reagan McGee (UTM) 21-11, 21-15 Emily Meyer/ Kate Baker (LSU) def. Ryan Rednour/ Sydney Eckhardt (UTM) 21-14, 21-7

LSU 5, SLU 0