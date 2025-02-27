No. 2 LSU Tigers (8-1) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (4-4)

DATE/TIME

• Friday, February 28 @ 2 p.m. CT

(LSU will also face Nebraska (3-4) at 4 p.m. CT Saturday and Sam Houston (2-6) at 4 p.m. CT Sunday)

STADIUM

• Riders Field in Frisco, Texas (10,216)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 2 D1 Baseball; No. 2 Perfect Game; No. 3 Baseball America

• KSU – unranked; Nebraska – unranked; Sam Houston – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• The games will be streamed live on D1Baseball.com. Fans should visit 2025friscoclassic.d1baseball.com in order to obtain subscription information for the D1Baseball.com live stream of LSU’s games this weekend in Frisco, Texas.

Use coupon code LSU25 in order to receive $10 off the signup fee.

LSU SERIES RECORDS VS. KANSAS ST., NEBRASKA & SAM HOUSTON

• LSU has a 12-8 all-time mark vs. Kansas State; the teams last met in the 2023 Karbach Round Rock (Texas) Classic, where the Tigers posted a 7-3 victory over the Wildcats … LSU is 1-0 all-time vs. Nebraska; the teams’ only meeting came in the 2015 Astros College Classic in Houston, where the Tigers recorded a 4-2 win over the Cornhuskers … LSU is 2-0 all-time vs. Sam Houston, and the teams most recently met in the 2023 Karbach Round Rock (Texas) Classic, where the Tigers logged a 16-4 win over the Bearkats.

PITCHING MATCHUP (LSU vs. Kansas State)

LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (2-0, 1.74 ERA, 10.1 IP, 3 BB, 16 SO)

KSU – Sr. LH Jacob Frost (0-0, 3.38 ERA, 8.0 IP, 6 BB, 10 SO)

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“Kansas State is obviously playing great; they ‘stormed the castle’ last week and beat three really good teams, rather handily. They’re well-coached, Coach (Pete) Hughes has been doing this for a long time and has enjoyed a lot of success. It’s looks like they have a veteran lineup with older players, and they’re taking very confident and convicted at-bats.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• LSU opened this week with a 7-3 win over No. 17 Dallas Baptist Wednesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas … second baseman Daniel Dickinson homered and drove in three runs, and starting pitcher Conner Ware threw 4.0 perfect innings to lead the Tigers’ effort … LSU leadoff hitter Derek Curiel sparked the Tigers’ 12-hit offensive attack by reaching base five times in six plate appearances … he was 2-for-3 at the plate with one double, three runs, two walks and one hit-by-pitch … Ware retired the first 12 batters he faced before allowing a leadoff homer in the fifth … Ware threw 60 pitches over 4.0 innings with no walks and six strikeouts.

• Junior first baseman Jared Jones is batting .474 (9-for-19) in the Tigers’ last five games with two doubles, one homer, 10 RBI and five runs while recording a .560 on-base percentage … Jones was 3-for-5 in last Saturday’s 12-1 win over Omaha with a double, one run scored and five RBI, and he was 2-for-2 in Monday’s win over Nicholls with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored.

• Freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel is hitting .389 (7-for-18) in LSU’s last five games with two doubles, one RBI and seven runs … Curiel is hitting a team-high .438 (14-for-32) this season with two doubles, one homer, 11 runs and seven RBI.

• Shortstop Steven Milam is batting .389 (7-for-18) in LSU’s last five games with one double, one homer, six RBI and five runs … Milam recorded a career-high five RBI in Monday’s win Nicholls, as he was 2-for-3 at the plate with a three-run homer.

• Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson pitched a career-high 5.1 innings in last Friday’s win over Omaha, limiting the Mavericks to two runs on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts … Anderson is 2-0 this season with a 1.74 ERA, three walks and 16 strikeouts in 10.1 innings.

• Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson delivered an excellent outing versus Omaha last Saturday, working 6.0 shutout innings while allowing just three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

• Redshirt sophomore right-hander Chase Shores defeated Omaha last Saturday, firing 5.0 shutout innings with three hits, two walks and six strikeouts … Shores threw 84 pitches, 55 for strikes … the outing marked Shores’ second appearance since missing the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery; he was injured in March 2023 and returned to the mound on February 16 of this season versus Purdue Fort Wayne … Shores is 2-0 this season with a 0.90 ERA in 10.0 innings while logging two walks, 13 strikeouts and a .176 opponent batting average.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE

• Kansas State is 4-4 this season, and the Wildcats are riding a three-game winning streak with victories over No. 5 Arkansas, Michigan and No. 22 TCU last weekend at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas … Kansas State head coach Pete Hughes is the father of former LSU infielder Hal Hughes, who played for the Tigers from 2018-20.

• Kansas State is hitting .269 this season with 17 doubles, six home runs and 10 steals in 16 attempts … the Wildcats’ pitching staff has registered a 5.22 cumulative ERA and 82 strikeouts in 69 innings … KSU is led at the plate by infielder Maximus Martin, who is hitting .444 (8-for-18) with three doubles, one homer and six RBI … infielder Seth Dardar, a native of Mandeville, La., is batting .407 (11-for-27) with three doubles, two homers and four RBI.