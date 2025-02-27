No. 7 LSU Falls in Overtime at No. 20 Alabama, 88-85

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 7 LSU (27-3, 12-3 SEC) nearly completed another double-digit second half comeback, but suffered and overtime defeat at No. 20 Alabama (23-6, 10-5 SEC) Thursday night in Coleman Coliseum, 88-85.

Alabama jumped out to a quick lead, building it to 13 points in the second quarter. But like the Tigers did Sunday at Kentucky, they stormed back. Mikaylah Williams tied the game with a jump shot in the final minute of regulation, but the Tigers were unable to complete the comeback in overtime.

“We just needed to match their intensity and their grit,” Coach Kim Mulkey said, “and we did in spurts. We did it when we were behind, trying to catch up. But I guess, you know, sometimes you just have to give credit to the opponent, and I think I want to do that tonight.”

Williams, who entered Thursday 12 points shy of 1,000 in her career, finished with 22 points and four assists, Aneesah Morrow posted a line of 16 points and 9 rebounds.

Alabama’s best player of the night was Aaliyah Nye, who led all scorers with 28 points and three threes. Sarah Ashlee barker also had a productive night with 21 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Four total Alabama players finished with at least 15 points,

The Crimson Tide outrebounded LSU, 43-37, and it shot 46-percent from the field. The final three point margin in the game can be deduced down to the free throw line. LSU was just 14-23 from the line while Alabama shot 17-23 from the charity stripe.

Alabama jumped out to a 9-5 lead and LSU went to its small lineup. But Alabama scored the next five points to take a 14-5 lead into the media timeout and Sa’Myah Smith re-entered the game. LSU continued to struggle to get its offense going as Alabama opened up an 11-point lead. Williams calmed the waters as she scored the next five points to bring LSU within six. Kailyn Gilbert scored late in the quarter after Morrow collected a steal as Alabama took a 23-16 lead into the second quarter.

Alabama’s lead hovered around 10 points and got as large as 13 and with 6:22 left in the quarter, Williams picked up her second foul. Morrow scored and drew a foul to bring it within 11 going into the media timeout; she converted the and-one out of the timeout. Shayeann Day-Wilson scored five straight for LSU, once again bringing the Tigers within six. That was as close as LSU would get it in the second quarter as the Tigers trailed, 46-35, at the half.

Williams picked up her third in the first two minutes of the third quarter. She re-entered the game at the seven minute mark as LSU cut the lead to seven. But after a stop, Johnson picked up her third foul as well, staying in the game. Mjracle Sheppard cut it to five and forced an Alabama timeout when she intercepted a pass and laid it in on the fastbreak. Johnson then was forced to the bench after she picked up her fourth foul. Alabama went on a five-point run to bring its lead back to 10. LSU cut it to 60-54 going into the final quarter.

At the 8:45 mark of the fourth quarter Johnson subbed back in with four fouls and Morrow came back in the game with LSU trailing by seven. After Alabama stretched the lead back to 10, Sa’Myah Smith converted on an and-one. Sheppard knocked down a three with 3:46 remaining to cut the lead to two. With 2:13 left, Morrow gave LSU its first lead on a layup off a baseline inbounds play, but Alabama quickly regained the lead. Alabama led by two as the game entered its final minute. Williams tied the game with 23.3 seconds left with a pullup jumper coming off a hard Morrow screen. Alabama had the ball for the final possession and the Tide missed to shot to take the game to overtime.

The teams traded baskets to start overtime. Alabama led by two with a minute remaining. Johnson fouled out , but on the play Alabama’s Barker was called for a flagrant, giving LSU two free throws and the ball with 31.6 seconds left. Williams sank one of two to bring LSU within one as the Tigers were able to hold for the final shot, but missed. LSU was forced to foul and Alabama brought its lead to 88-85 with 3.5 seconds remaining. Williams missed the three that would have sent the game to a second overtime.