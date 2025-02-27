No. 5 LSU Drops 6-5 Decision at Cal State Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. – After knocking off No. 4 UCLA in its first game of the day, No. 5/6 LSU suffered its first loss, a 6-5 setback to Cal State Fullerton Thursday night at Anderson Family Field.

LSU (15-1) rallied from a 6-2 deficit, making it a one-run game in the sixth inning, and had the go-ahead run in scoring position in the seventh. Cal State Fullerton (12-5) was able to hold on for the win, despite being outhit 6-4 and committing three errors. LSU left 12 runners on base, including three in the final inning.

Pitcher Jayden Heavener (3-1), who started the game in the circle, was given the loss. Although she allowed no hits and struck out three batters, she walked four and was responsible for four runs scored in 1.2 innings. Pitcher Tatum Clopton relieved the freshman for the final 4.1 innings, where she struck out three batters and gave up four hits, four walks and two runs. The LSU pitching staff walked a season-high eight batters in the loss.

Fullerton’s Trisha McCleskey (5-3) earned the victory. In 6.0 innings, McCleskey had three strikeouts, was hit six times, handed out six walks and gave up five runs. Leanna Garcia logged her first save of the season after recording the final two outs, including one strikeout.

Infielder Sierra Daniel was 2-for-3 at the plate, had a game-high two RBI and scored one run. Outfielder Jadyn Laneaux was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and drew one walk.

Infielder Maddox McKee started the second inning with a walk, and Laneaux doubled to center field before Daniel hit a two-run single up the middle to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the second, LSU recorded two quick outs, but a hit-by-pitch followed by four consecutive walks tied the game, 2-2. With the bases still loaded, the Titans‘ first hit was a two-run single up the middle by infielder Ava Arce that gave Fullerton a 4-2 lead through two innings.

The Titans kept the momentum by loading the bases in the third with no outs but failed to cross a run. Unfortunately, that was not the case in the fourth inning as Fullerton extended its lead with two more runs, making the score 6-2.

Laneaux and Daniel singled in the sixth, and infielder Avery Hodge drew a walk to load the bases with no outs. Infielder Danieca Coffey hit a groundout RBI, and LSU capitalized on Fullerton’s third error, scoring two unearned runs to make it a one-run game at 6-5.

McKee was hit by a pitch to begin the seventh inning, and Laneaux drew a walk. Daniel laid down the sac bunt to move both runners in scoring position. Hodge reached base for a third time after being hit by a pitch before CSF brought Garcia in to pitch. From there, a pop-up and strikeout sealed the upset for Fullerton.

Up Next

LSU continues the Judi Garman Classic on Friday with an 11:30 a.m. CT game against Utah and a 2 p.m. CT first pitch against Notre Dame.

