LSU Mourns the Passing of Freshman Pole Vaulter Dillon Reidenauer

BATON ROUGE – LSU Athletics mourns the loss of freshman pole vaulter Dillon Reidenauer, who was tragically killed in a traffic incident on Wednesday night.

“We are devastated by the tragic passing of Dillon Reidenauer, who was taken from us much too soon,” LSU track and field coach Dennis Shaver said. “Everyone in our LSU Track & Field family is keeping Dillon’s loved ones in our thoughts and prayers, as well as those of the other individual lost in the incident.

“We will do everything we can to make sure our student-athletes and staff have the resources they need to process the grief of this terrible loss. I would also like to thank Texas A&M for offering their support and compassion as we are on the road at College Station for the SEC Championships.”

Reidenauer, who was in her first year at LSU, was one of the top prep pole vaulters in the state of Louisiana at Fontainbleau High School. She finished second at the 2024 LHSAA State 5A Championships with a clearance of 3.64 meters. As a junior, she placed fourth at the state meet.

A native of Abita Springs, La., Reidenauer was pursuing a degree in interior design at LSU.

Statement from LSU Athletics on the tragic passing of Dillon Reidenauer:

“LSU Athletics is heartbroken to share the tragic news of the passing of freshman track and field student-athlete Dillon Reidenauer in a traffic incident Wednesday evening in Baton Rouge. Our thoughts and prayers are with Dillon’s family, friends and teammates, as well as with those impacted by the loss of another individual who died as a result of the incident. We are providing resources and support to all of our student-athletes and staff directly impacted by this tragic loss.”