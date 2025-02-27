Latanna Stone, Carla Tejedo Make Epson Tour Golf Debuts Friday

BATON ROUGE – Two former LSU golf stars, who helped lead LSU to an SEC Championship and multiple NCAA Championship appearances, will make their Epson Tour debut on Friday in the Central Florida Championship in Winter Haven, Florida.

The 54-hole tournament which runs through Sunday, is the first stop of the 2025 season for the Epson Tour, which is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA. This is the tour’s 45th season. Since Epson’s inaugural sponsorship year in 202, the Epson Tour has grown to paying over $5 million in prize money over the course of 20 tournaments.

Looking to start their journey toward the LPGA Tour are former LSU players Carla Tejedo and Latanna Stone. Tejedo will be off in the first group off the 10th tee in the morning wave at the Country Club of Winter Haven which will play to a par of 72. Stone will be in the second group of the afternoon wave off the first tee at 12:01 p.m.

A total of 120 players will take part in the opening event.

Both Stone and Tejedo were part of the 2002 SEC Championship team at LSU that won three matches over 2.5 days to capture LSU’s first league title in 30 years. The pair were also part of Tiger teams that made four consecutive NCAA Championship appearances (tying a school record).

In 2024, the pair was part of the team that won an outright NCAA regional title and advanced to the final eight of match play after leading qualifying for the first time in NCAA Championship play.

Stone, who hails from Riverview, Florida, will be playing in her home state in this event.

Both Stone and Tejedo advanced to the final stage of the LPGA Qualifying Series that allowed them full status on the Epson Tour in 2025.

The tour plays three consecutive weeks in Florida before taking a month off, resuming in late April for a West Coast swing.

A live leaderboard to follow the pair can be found at Epsontour.com.