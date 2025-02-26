No. 7 LSU Faces Final Road Challenge Of Regular Season Thursday At No. 20 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 7 LSU (27-2, 12-2 SEC) will play its final road game of the regular season on Thursday against No. 20 Alabama (22-6, 9-5 SEC) at 8 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty will call the action on the SEC Network. Fans can also listen to Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

A win on Thursday would give LSU its most regular season wins in program history during the NCAA era. The 1976-77 team won 31 games in the regular season during a time where there were more regular season games.

The Tigers locked into the No. 3 seed at the SEC Tournament, holding tie breakers of all the teams below them. It will be the fourth year in a row LSU receives the double bye with its first game of the postseason coming next Friday.

Numerous Tigers can capture career milestones on Thursday in Tuscaloosa. Aneesah Morrow needs one more double-double to join Oklahoma Courtney Paris as the only players with 100+ double-doubles in NCAA DI history. Mikaylah Williams is 12 points away from 1,000 and Flau’Jae Johnson, who’s scored in double figures in 38 straight games, is seven points away from 1,500.

The Tide are still vying for the No. 4 seed and double bye in the SEC Tournament, but they need to win their final two games and get some help along the way. Alabama has held a spot in the AP Top-25 in all but two weeks this season. LSU is 5-2 against AP ranked teams this season with both losses coming on the road against top-five teams.

Alabama’s .391 three-point shooting percentage leads the SEC with most of its three-point attempts coming in transition. The Tide have five players who have attempted at least 60 threes this season and all five of them shoot it better than 35-percent beyond the arc; four of them are starters. LSU is No. 2 in the SEC in three-point defense, holding opponents to 26.7-percent from deep.