LSU Athletics and Playfly Sports Announce Launch of NILSU MAX

BATON ROUGE – LSU Athletics and Playfly Sports have announced the launch of NILSU MAX, a new, independent entity dedicated to identifying and securing NIL opportunities for Tiger student athletes.

NILSU MAX, under the direction of Mary Claire Logue, represents a major step forward in the commitment to supporting every Tiger by unlocking opportunities that will empower student-athletes to thrive both on and off the field. With additional staffing and expertise, NILSU MAX is committed to creating new resources within NIL and expanding partnerships within the space.

Prior to joining Playfly, Logue previously served as the Director of NIL Development & Partnerships at LSU, where she oversaw all educational programming and resources provided to student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and other key stakeholders in the NIL space. Apart from overseeing the NIL education initiatives, Logue also provided customized branding strategies to LSU student-athletes and played a key role in the recruiting efforts of the NILSU department.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join Playfly, and am excited to continue building upon the foundation that has been built for NIL at LSU,” Logue said. “It is my goal to establish a successful model for NILSU MAX that continues to innovate and amplify NIL opportunities for LSU student-athletes in the ever-evolving college athletics landscape.”

Playfly Sports, the exclusive multimedia rights holder for LSU Athletics, is operated by LSU Sports Properties. Leveraging their pre-existing relationship and cultivated data driven approach, LSU Athletics and Playfly Sports will strategically expand their partnership to maximize NIL opportunities for LSU student-athletes and brands through NILSU MAX.

“Through NILSU MAX, we are expanding the possibilities for our student-athletes, ensuring they have the tools and resources to maximize their NIL potential,” said Clay Harris, LSU’s Deputy AD. “This initiative is a significant step for LSU Athletics and its student athletes as we propel towards the new era of college athletics.”

NILSU, under the direction of Taylor Jacobs, is housed under athletics and will remain focused on education, branding and recruiting initiatives, as well as resource strategy and helping student-athletes effectively fulfill deals, while NILSU MAX will be dedicated to sourcing deals and assisting businesses looking to activate in the NIL space.

“NIL has changed the landscape of college athletics and LSU has remained at the forefront of this space,” Jacobs said, LSU’s Associate AD for NIL and Strategic Initiatives. “The implementation of NILSU MAX, continues to set us apart and show that we are dedicated to providing the best experience in NIL.”

The NILSU MAX team will be located on the second floor of the athletic administration building and accessible for all student-athletes/businesses looking to engage in the space. For more information, please contact Mary Claire Logue at mc.logue@lsusp.com or visit https://lsusports.net/nilsu/nilsu-max.