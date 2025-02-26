Flau’Jae Johnson Named To SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson was named to the SEC Community Service Team on Wednesday.

Johnson has continually used her platform to give back to those less fortunate. Growing up with a single mom, Johnson understands the difficulties they can face during the holiday season. Johnson donated $2,500 to four single mothers (two in Baton Rouge and two in Savannah) for a total of $10K during the holiday season. Johnson, who lost her grandmother to cancer, has also represented the Kay Yow Cancer Fund all season long with a patch on her jersey, chosen as one of the organization’s ‘servant leaders.’ Through her first three seasons in college, Johnson has donated one dollar per LSU student in attendance during the annual Play4Kay game.

The junior star has continued to up her game too. She has scored 20 points in 18 of LSU’s past 32 games and is on a 38-game double-digit scoring streak. She has four games this season with at least 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, one of three LSU players with multiple such games in a season over the past 25 seasons. Johnson also has five double-doubles this season.