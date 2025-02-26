Eleven LSU Teams Ranked for Second-Straight Week

BATON ROUGE – For the second consecutive week, eight of LSU’s sports teams are ranked among the Top 10 in the nation in their respective polls.

In all, eleven LSU teams currently in-season are ranked in the Top 25.

LSU’s defending national champion gymnastics teams reclaimed the No. 2 spot in the polls this week following its win over No. 9 Kentucky last Friday.

The LSU baseball team, off to a 5-1 start, is also ranked No. 2. The Tigers went 3-1 last week with two wins over Omaha along with a 13-1 victory over Southern. LSU beat Nicholls, 13-3, on Monday night at Alex Box Stadium.

The LSU softball team is off to a 14-0 start, with four wins over Top 25 teams, and is ranked No. 5 in the nation. The Tigers face No. 5 UCLA on Thursday at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, Calif.

LSU women’s basketball, a projected No. 2 seed in next month’s NCAA Tournament, stands at No. 7 in the AP poll after wins over Georgia and No. 14 Kentucky last week. The Tigers are 27-2 overall and 12-2 in conference play and have clinched a top four seed at next week’s SEC Tournament in Greenville, S.C.

Men’s golf, under first-year coach Jake Amos, moved up one spot to No. 7 this week. The Tigers return to action on March 10-11 at the Louisiana Classics. The Tigers won two tournaments in the fall and are coming off a fourth-place finish at their spring opener in Puerto Rico two weeks ago.

LSU’s beach volleyball team opened its season by winning four of five matches last weekend. The Tigers sit at No. 10 in this week’s poll, running its streak of consecutive weeks in the Top 20 to 90 straight.

LSU’s other two sports rounding out the Top 10 include women’s indoor track and field at No. 9 and women’s tennis at No. 10.

The LSU women’s tennis is off to one of its best starts in school history, going 9-1 through the first month of the spring season. The Tigers are opened SEC play last week with a 5-2 win over Ole Miss. LSU hosts Kentucky and No 7 Tennessee this weekend at the LSU Tennis Complex.

LSU’s track and field teams compete at the SEC Indoor Championships beginning Thursday in Bryan-College Station.

Other LSU teams in the Top 25 include women’s swimming and diving at No. 20 along with women’s golf and men’s swimming and diving at No. 22.

Last week, the LSU women’s swimming and diving teams both finished seventh at the SEC Championships.

