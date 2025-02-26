LSU Defeats No. 17 Dallas Baptist 7-3 at Globe Life Field

ARLINGTON, Texas – Second baseman Daniel Dickinson homered and drove in three runs Wednesday night, and starting pitcher Conner Ware threw 4.0 perfect innings as second-ranked LSU posted a 7-3 win over No. 17 Dallas Baptist at Globe Life Field.

LSU improved to 8-1 on the season, while DBU dropped to 6-2.

The Tigers return to action at 2 p.m. CT Friday when they face Kansas State in the opening game of the Frisco College Baseball Classic at Riders Park in Frisco, Texas. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on D1Baseball.com.

“I thought it was a great game for our team,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I love that so many guys are able to make a positive contribution. I thought we were really tough-minded; we had a little bit of adversity, but the response and the togetherness of our players were outstanding. We have something really good going with this team right now.”

Ware retired the first 12 batters he faced before allowing a leadoff homer in the fifth to DBU catcher Grant Jay. Ware, who exited the game after the home run, threw 60 pitches over 4.0 innings with no walks and six strikeouts.

LSU right-hander Zac Cowan (1-0), who relieved Ware in the fifth inning, earned the win as he limited the Patriots to two runs – one earned – on two hits in 3.0 innings with one walk and five strikeouts.

Reliever Casan Evans posted his second save of the season, firing 2.0 shutout innings with no hits, no walks and two strikeouts.

DBU starting pitcher Ryan Boberg (0-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed one run on four hits in 4.0 innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

LSU leadoff hitter Derek Curiel sparked the Tigers’ 12-hit offensive attack by reaching base five times in six plate appearances. He was 2-for-3 at the plate with one double, three runs, two walks and one hit-by-pitch.

LSU grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Curiel led off with a walk and scored on a double by first baseman Jared Jones.

The Tigers erupted for three runs in the fifth as pinch hitter Ethan Frey smacked an RBI single, and Dickinson launched a two-run homer, his second dinger of the year.

DBU responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth as Jay blasted a solo homer and designated hitter Jake Bennett unloaded a two-run dinger.

LSU extended its lead to 7-3 in the sixth when Dickinson was credited with an RBI on a sharp infield grounder, and catcher Luis Hernandez contributed a sacrifice fly.