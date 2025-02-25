Chio Named SEC Freshman of the Week for Fourth Consecutive Week

BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnastics freshman Kailin Chio was named the Week Eight SEC Freshman of the Week, announced by the league on Tuesday.

The freshman won her fourth straight all-around title against No. 9 Kentucky to win her fourth straight conference honor, the most by any freshman this year. She is now tied with Haleigh Bryant for the most SEC Awards during their freshman season with six.

Chio posted a score of 39.575 in the all-around last Friday to help lead LSU to victory over the Wildcats, marking the program’s first win in Lexington since 2017. She posted meet-high scores of 9.925 on vault and 9.875 bars for LSU and finished amongst the top five performers in the meet on beam.

She took home three titles following her performance at Kentucky on vault, bars and the all-around, moving her career total to 14. She has now taken home at least one event title in all but one meet this year.

Chio currently ranks the No. 4 gymnast in the country with her NQS of 39.615 in the all-around and enters the ninth week of competition ranked in the top 25 nationally on every event, including top 10 placements on vault and beam.

