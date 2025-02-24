LSU Basketball Hosts No. 5 Tennessee Tuesday; First 1,000 Students Get LSU Mardi Gras Jerseys

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers face their seventh ranked opponent of conference play Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center when the No. 5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers come to town.

The game will start at 8:05 p.m. CT and tickets are available at LSUTix.net and at the upper concourse ticket windows of the Maravich Center beginning one hour prior to tipoff. It is the final Tuesday home game of the season and another “Beat the Buzzer” night with discounted food and beverages in the building from the time it opens at 7 p.m. until 10 minutes prior to tipoff.

LSU students are admitted free of charge and the first 1,000 students will receive a free LSU Mardi Gras designed basketball jersey.

The Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former LSU men’s basketball coach John Brady will call the game on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media in Baton Rouge flagship Eagle 98.1 FM), while Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw along with sideline report Alyssa Lang will have the television broadcast on the SEC Network.

Tennessee is 23-3 and 10-3 in the league after a 77-69 road win at Texas A&M last Saturday for veteran mentor Rick Barnes.

Chaz Lanier hit for a season-high 30 points, including 22 in the first half and for the game hit a total of eight three pointers.

Lanier is averaging 18.0 points a game with Zakai Zeigler at 13.5 points and both Jordan Gainey and Igor Milicic are averaging 10.7 points a game.

The Tigers are coming off a 79-65 loss at home on Saturday against No. 2 Florida.

Freshman forward Robert Miller III had a career night in recording his first collegiate double double against the Gators with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Another freshman, Curtis Givens III had his fourth double figure game of the season with 11 points, four assists, no turnovers.

LSU is second in the SEC according to ESPN BPI with the toughest remaining strength of schedule of games.

The game will be the final game of a three-game homestand before the Tigers hit the road for their final two road games of the regular season. The Tigers will play at Mississippi State on Saturday (2:30 p.m.) and at Kentucky (March 4) at 6 p.m. CT. LSU’s final home game of the regular season is March 8 at 3 p.m. against Texas A&M.