Coffey Named SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference named infielder Danieca Coffey the SEC Player of the Week, marking the third consecutive week an LSU Tiger has won an SEC weekly award.

Coffey shares the honor with Texas A&M’s Mya Perez. Coffey earns her second SEC Player of the Week accolade, with the first coming on April 4, 2023.

Coffey was unstoppable last weekend at the LSU Invitational as she led the Tigers with a .700 batting average on seven hits (7-for-10), seven runs, six walks, a 1.300 slugging percentage and a .813 on-base percentage. The redshirt senior had four RBI and three extra-base hits, including her first home run of the season.

On day one of the LSU Invitational, Coffey led LSU to wins over Penn State and Southern Miss with a .800 batting average (4-for-5) and .875 on-base percentage. On day two, Coffey went 2-for-3 at the plate against Southern Miss, where she hit a triple and her sixth career home run for a career-high seven total bases and a season-high three RBI.

Coffey is the team’s top offensive contributor and is on a 24-game hitting streak dating back to last season. She ranks No. 3 in the SEC with a .579 batting average and a .685 on-base percentage. Coffey’s team-high 22 hits rank eighth in the league, and her career .457 on-base percentage and .373 batting average rank No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in the LSU Softball record book.

