Baseball Defeats Nicholls, 13-3, in Midweek Matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. – Shortstop Steven Milam collected a career-high five RBI Monday night, and freshman right-hander William Schmidt earned a win in his first collegiate start as second-ranked LSU defeated Nicholls, 13-3, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The game was halted in the bottom of the seventh inning, as the 10-run rule was in effect for the contest.

LSU improved to 7-1 on the season, while Nicholls dropped to 5-3.

LSU will face Dallas Baptist at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday in a game that will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The LSU-DBU matchup will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on FloCollege Sports, an online subscription service.

Milam blasted a three-run homer and recorded a career-best five RBI, as he was 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk and one run scored.

“Steven is stud player, he’s one of the best players in college baseball,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “He’s done a phenomenal job playing shortstop for us, and he’s made the difficult plays look easy. Offensively, he’s always working, he’s always in the cages, and we’re excited to get him rolling the way that he is.”

First baseman Jared Jones launched a solo homer – his second dinger of the year – and logged three RBI, while centerfielder Chris Stanfield added two hits – including a double – and scored two runs.

Schmidt (1-0) worked 4.2 innings, limiting the Colonels to two runs – one earned – on five hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

“William is one of the best pitchers on this team, right now,” Johnson said. “We planned to have him throw 60 pitches, and he got us a lot of length with those 60 pitches. I loved his competitive nature and his athleticism. This kid’s got a great future, and he’s an awesome human being. He’s got the toughness, and he’s ready to compete right now.”

Nicholls starting pitcher Harper Jordan (1-1) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered five runs on three hits in 3.0 innings with four walks and two strikeouts.