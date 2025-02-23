Nicholls Colonels (5-2) at No. 2 LSU Tigers (6-1)

DATE/TIME

• Monday, February 24 @ 6 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,718)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 Perfect Game; No. 3 D1 Baseball

• Nicholls – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• The game will be streamed live on SEC Network +

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. NICHOLLS

• LSU leads the all-time series with Nicholls, 60-25, and the schools’ first meeting occurred in 1968 … LSU posted a 9-0 victory over Nicholls last season (April 23) in Alex Box Stadium.

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“I was very pleased with the way our team responded on Saturday after we had lost (the first game of a doubleheader to Omaha). We’ve got plenty of baseball stuff to work on, and we will do that, but it was a good response by the team in Game 2. I do like what our team has from a character standpoint. We need to do a lot of things better, particularly on the offensive side. I do feel like we’ve learned a lot about our team that will serve us well. I’m really excited about the upcoming week; we really want to get on the field to compete and keep growing.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• The Nicholls game begins a stretch of five games in seven days for the Tigers, who will face Dallas Baptist in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday before taking on Kansas State, Nebraska and Sam Houston this weekend in the Frisco (Texas) College Baseball Classic … LSU posted three wins in four games last week, defeating Southern, 13-1 (7 innings), on Tuesday before posting a 2-1 series victory over Omaha over the weekend.

• Redshirt sophomore right-hander Chase Shores defeated Omaha on Saturday, firing 5.0 shutout innings with three hits, two walks and six strikeouts … Shores threw 84 pitches, 55 for strikes … the outing marked Shores’ second appearance since missing the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery; he was injured in March 2023 and returned to the mound on February 16 of this season versus Purdue Fort Wayne … Shores is 2-0 this season with a 0.90 ERA in 10.0 innings while logging two walks, 13 strikeouts and a .176 opponent batting average.

• Junior first baseman Jared Jones helped lead the Tigers to three wins in four games last week, batting .375 (6-for-16) with one double, six RBI and three runs while recording a .444 on-base percentage … Jones was 3-for-5 in Saturday’s 12-1 win over Omaha with a double, one run scored and five RBI.

• Freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel batted .500 (7-for-14) last week in leading LSU to three wins in four games … he recorded one double, three RBI, five runs and a .611 on-base percentage … Curiel was 3-for-3 in Tuesday’s win over Southern with three RBI and two runs scored … Curiel is hitting a team-high .440 (11-for-25) this season with one double, one homer, six runs and seven RBI.

• Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson pitched a career-high 5.1 innings in last Friday’s win over Omaha, limiting the Mavericks to two runs on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts … Anderson is 2-0 this season with a 1.74 ERA, three walks and 16 strikeouts in 10.1 innings.

• Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson delivered an excellent outing versus Omaha on Saturday, working 6.0 shutout innings while allowing just three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

• Shortstop Steven Milam hit .385 (5-for-13) in LSU’s four games last week with one double, one triple, two RBI and four runs.

ABOUT THE COLONELS

• Nicholls is 5-2 this season, and the Colonels posted a three-game sweep of Little Rock in Thibodaux, La., over the weekend … Nicholls opened its season with a 2-1 series victory over Northern Illinois and dropped a midweek decision to Omaha last Tuesday … Nicholls is led by first-year head coach Brent Haring, who served as LSU’s director of operations in 2024.

• Nicholls is hitting .248 this season with nine doubles and two home runs, and the Colonels’ pitching staff has registered a 4.55 cumulative ERA … Nicholls is led at the plate by outfielder Karson Irvin, who is batting .455 (10-for-22) with two doubles and nine RBI.