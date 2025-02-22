Beach Goes 4-1 At Beach Burg Invitational

Hattiesburg, MS. – The No. 8 LSU Beach Volleyball team finished up their trip at the Beach Burg Invitational, going 4-1 overall. Freshman Julia Sprecher earned her first win in an LSU jersey with the win over North Alabama.

The Sandy Tigs are back at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium next weekend, February 28–March 1, for the Tiger Beach Challenge. LSU will host North Alabama, ULM, South Florida, UT Martin, and Southeastern Louisiana. The Tigers will face all five teams over the course of the weekend.

“Today was a great day for the team,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We had a lot of great performances and it was the first time our Beach Fam hype squad made their presence known. I love when we play well and when we celebrate our team well. There were a lot of really good pairs there this weekend to play against and we got some great results and some really good feedback on where we are.”

The Sandy Tigs started off the day strong with a clean sweep against North Alabama. Tatum Finlason and Skylar Martin put the first point on the board in dominant fashion, winning Court 4; 21-10 and 21-8. Elle Evers and Gracey Campbell followed in a similar fashion, winning Court 5 in straight sets; 21-12 and 21-18.

Aubrey O’Gorman and Sprecher earned their first win as a pair in straight sets on Court 2; 22-20 and 21-13. Courts 3 and 1 went to three sets, with the Sandy Tigs coming out on top to complete the sweep. Gabi Bailey and Parker Bracken won Court 1; 21-17, 20-22 and 15-11, while Emily Meyer and Camryn Chatellier won Court 3; 15-21, 21-19 and 15-11.

After a break, LSU continued their winning streak with a 4-1 win over Southern Miss. Evers and Campbell came out swinging, winning Court 5 in straight sets; 21-8 and 21-10. Finlason and Martin put up the second point for the Tigers, winning Court 4, 21-19 and 21-11.

Meyer and Chatellier came out on top on Court 3 in straight sets; 21-11 and 21-17. O’Gorman and Sprecher lost a three-set battle on Court 2 to give Southern Miss their only point of the duel; 13-21, 21-18 and 10-15. Bailey and Bracken rounded out the match with a hard-fought three-set win on Court 1; 22-20, 23-25 and 15-10.

The Tigers finished off the day with a sweep over Spring Hill College. Evers and Campbell moved to Court 4 and took care of business winning; 21-12 and 21-14. Kate Baker makes her 2025 season debut with Finlason on Court 5, winning in three sets; 21-15, 20-22 and 15-10.

Bailey and Bracken followed in their footsteps, commandingly winning Court 1; 21-8 and 21-13. Meyer and Chatellier put up point number four with a three-set win on Court 3; 21-11, 15-21 and 15-10. The Court 3 pair went undefeated over the course of all five matches this weekend. O’Gorman and Sprecher completed the sweep with a straight set win on Court 2; 21-14 and 21-18.

“I know we made big improvements as we went through the weekend and there is no doubt we will have a great week of training heading into our first home event of the season,” said Brock.

No. 8 LSU def. North Alabama, 5-0



Parker Bracken / Gabi Bailey (LSU) def. Selma Robinson / Katy Floyd (UNA) 21-17, 20-22, 15-11 Aubrey O’Gorman / Julia Sprecher (LSU) def. Ryenne Gepford / Pien Grooters (UNA) 22-20, 21-13 Camryn Chatellier / Emily Meyer (LSU) def. Paige Griner / Aurora Bibolotti (UNA) 15-21, 21-19, 15-11 Skylar Martin / Tatum Finlason (LSU) def. Lucy Wedding / Hailey Benesz (UNA) 21-10, 21-8 Gracey Campbell / Elle Evers (LSU) def. Hope Dicken / Mabrey Whitehead (UNA) 21-12, 21-18

No. 8 LSU def. Southern Miss, 4-1

Parker Bracken / Gabi Bailey (LSU) def. Zuzanna Michalska / Madison Cassidy (USM) 22-20, 23-25, 15-10 Laurel Dennis / Sadie McAda (USM) def. Aubrey O’Gorman / Julia Sprecher (LSU) 21-13, 18-21, 15-10 Camryn Chatellier / Emily Meyre (LSU) def. Y-Nhu Do / Dylan Russell (LSU) 21-11, 21-17 Skylar Martin / Tatum Finlason (LSU) def. Jaden White / Kitija Mar Adamsone (USM) 21-19, 21-11 Gracey Campbell / Elle Evers (LSU) def. Giovanna Gurg Bahia / Ryann Thomas (USM) 21-8, 21-10

No. 8 LSU def. Spring Hill, 5-0