BATON ROUGE, La. – Due to the forecast of inclement weather on Sunday, LSU and Omaha will play both of the final two games of their weekend series on Saturday.

Saturday’s first game will begin at Noon CT, and Saturday’s second game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.

The opening game of the series will be played at 4 p.m. CT Friday (today), as originally scheduled.

Fans should present their Game 5 tickets for admission to Friday’s game, Game 6 tickets for admission to Saturday’s Noon CT game, and Game 7 tickets for admission to Saturday’s 5 p.m. CT game.

All of the games will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

LSU-Omaha Baseball Series